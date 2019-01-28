Is Cera Sanitaryware Limited’s (NSE:CERA) 21% ROCE Any Good?

Today we are going to look at Cera Sanitaryware Limited (NSE:CERA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Cera Sanitaryware:

0.21 = ₹1.5b ÷ (₹10b – ₹3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Cera Sanitaryware has an ROCE of 21%.

Does Cera Sanitaryware Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Cera Sanitaryware’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 14% average in the Building industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Cera Sanitaryware sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Cera Sanitaryware.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Cera Sanitaryware’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Cera Sanitaryware has total liabilities of ₹3.3b and total assets of ₹10b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 31% of its total assets. Cera Sanitaryware has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Cera Sanitaryware’s ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. But note: Cera Sanitaryware may not be the best stock to buy.