Was Cera Sanitaryware Limited's (NSE:CERA) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry's?

For long term investors, improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock. In this article, I will take a look at Cera Sanitaryware Limited's (NSEI:CERA) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Were CERA's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

CERA's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of ₹1.1b has increased by 6.2% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 15%, indicating the rate at which CERA is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Cera Sanitaryware has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 10% exceeds the IN Building industry of 5.9%, indicating Cera Sanitaryware has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Cera Sanitaryware’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 24% to 20%.

What does this mean?

Cera Sanitaryware's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Cera Sanitaryware has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Cera Sanitaryware to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

