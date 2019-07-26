Cera Sanitaryware (NSE:CERA) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Cera Sanitaryware Limited (NSE:CERA) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Cera Sanitaryware

How Much Debt Does Cera Sanitaryware Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Cera Sanitaryware had debt of ₹906.0m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹961.7m over a year. But on the other hand it also has ₹1.67b in cash, leading to a ₹764.6m net cash position.

NSEI:CERA Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Cera Sanitaryware's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cera Sanitaryware had liabilities of ₹3.67b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹1.12b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹1.67b in cash and ₹3.15b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Having regard to Cera Sanitaryware's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the ₹33.0b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Cera Sanitaryware has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that Cera Sanitaryware grew its EBIT by 12% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cera Sanitaryware's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Cera Sanitaryware may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Cera Sanitaryware's free cash flow amounted to 23% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Cera Sanitaryware has ₹765m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. On top of that, it increased its EBIT by 12% in the last twelve months. So we are not troubled with Cera Sanitaryware's debt use. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Cera Sanitaryware, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.