Cerabino: DeSantis makes Soros a villain in appeal to right-wing (and anti-Semitic) voters

There is no bigger bogeyman in right-wing political circles than George Soros.

The 93-year-old Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor, financier billionaire and mega-donor to liberal causes in America, has been characterized as a villainous “puppet master.”

Hungary’s conservative prime minister Viktor Orban has leaned into anti-Semitic tropes to attack Soros, using his history in financial markets and worldwide causes to paint him as a malevolent global Jew.

Philanthopist George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, is a key figure of atttack in right-wing political circles both in the United States and abroad

“We are fighting an enemy that is different from us,” Orban said in a speech about Soros. “Not open but hiding; not straightforward but crafty; not honest but base; not national but international; does not believe in working but speculates with money; does not have its own homeland but feels it owns the whole world.”

In the United States, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign for president has taken a page out of Orban’s playbook by removing two “Soros-backed” state attorneys from office who were duly elected by voters.

DeSantis’ unprecedented overreach of his own executive power to suspend Democrats from elected office is part of his general campaign of tough-guy posturing. He has bragged to Republican primary voters that he is the “only elected official in America to remove a ‘progressive’ Soros-funded district attorney.”

He even said that if he were elected president he would use the U.S. Justice Department to remove more Soros-supported prosecutors on a national basis.

“I will use the Justice Department to bring civil rights cases against all of those left-wing Soros-funded prosecutors,” DeSantis boasted during one of the televised candidate debates. “We’re not going to let them get away with it anymore. We want to reverse this county’s decline.”

Get away with what? Not being a Republican?

This is a shocking amount of hubris and authoritarianism served with a dollop of not-so-subtle anti-Semitism.

The two state attorneys removed from office by DeSantis were only tangentially supported by Soros. Their campaigns were backed in part by a political action committee that had received some funding through Soros.

So, to single them out as “Soros-backed” is to call into prominence something that is irrelevant in every aspect except a filthy political one.

Florida governors have the stated power to suspend office holders for “malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony.”

DeSantis justified suspending the twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren because Warren said he wasn’t planning to prosecute people who violated the state’s 15-week abortion ban or the state’s ban on gender-affirming care.

DeSantis used some cherry-picked crime stats in Orange and Osceola counties to suspend State Attorney Monique Worrell from office.

Warren sued DeSantis in federal court, and U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that the governor violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution by suspending the prosecutor.

"In short, the controlling motivations for the suspension were the interest in bringing down a reform prosecutor — a prosecutor whose performance did not match the Governor's law-and-order agenda — and the political benefit that would result," Hinkle wrote in his order.

Hinkle also found that the federal courts have no jurisdiction with reinstating state prosecutors.

Worrell is fighting her suspension in the Florida Supreme Court, which is set to hear her case next week.

DeSantis is arguing in that case that his power to suspend a state prosecutor is not subject to review by the state’s highest court.

“State attorneys, like other members of the executive branch, are indeed generally imbued with discretion in deciding how best to enforce the law,” DeSantis argues in a court brief. “But the Florida Constitution delegates to the Governor the ‘supreme executive power’ and corresponding duty to ‘take care that the laws be faithfully executed.’”

Dozens of former elected officials have filed a brief to state their opposition to this power grab by DeSantis.

“Today’s case presents an abuse of power by a Republican governor attacking a Democratic prosecutor,” that brief says. “But if this Order is allowed to stand, tomorrow it could be a Democratic governor suspending Republican officials.

“This Court must not permit a situation where every elected official has to fear being suspended anytime a new governor with a different set of political priorities and values enters office. More importantly, voters should not fear that their votes for local officials would be rendered meaningless by the political whim of whoever happens to be governor.”

The arguments will be made to a Florida Supreme Court, in which six of the seven justices were appointed by DeSantis.

Meanwhile, DeSantis will continue to invoke the bogeyman George Soros on the campaign trail in other states.

