Cerabino: Menage-a-what? Florida family values hit three-way fork in the road

It’s tougher than ever to sort out our treasured family values in Florida these days.

We have no shortage of self-described guardians of these family values, culture warriors who are eager to ban books, demonize LGBTQ people and the so-called homosexual agenda, and pine for a return to conservative values in defense of the family unit.

One group that has embraced this mantle is the Moms for Liberty, a two-year-old, right-wing funded organization that is fronted by three current or former school board members in Florida. It has since spread across the country in at least 45 states and 285 chapters.

Christian Ziegler, then a Sarasota County commissioner, and his wife, Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler, arrive at the first Moms for Liberty National Summit in July 2022 in Tampa. She co-founded Moms, a right-wing activist group.

One of the founders of the Moms for Liberty is Bridget Ziegler, a Sarasota County School Board member who stood beside Gov. Ron DeSantis at the signing of the Parental Rights in Education Act last year.

That piece of legislation is also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, for the way it restricts discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity through the high school level.

Ziegler is a well-connected combatant on the battlefield of LGBTQ issues in Florida. When DeSantis aimed to punish Disney World for its criticism of his “Don’t Say Gay” bill — which the Disney CEO saw as a law that “could be used to unfairly target gay, lesbian, non-binary and transgender kids and families” — DeSantis disbanded Disney’s operating district in Florida and replaced it with his own oversight board.

He chose Bridget Ziegler as one of the handpicked members to sit on that oversight board he would use to punish Disney over its LGBTQ-supportive stance.

Ziegler also sits on the board of the Leadership Institute, an organization that trains conservatives to run for office.

“Parents from California to Maryland are fed up with big government schools pushing radical agendas, keeping secrets from them, and attempting to rob children of their innocence,” Ziegler wrote in September. “No more sitting on the sidelines — the time to be involved is now!”

Ziegler is very involved. And so is her husband, Christian Ziegler, who is the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.

Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler is the husband of Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler

But these paragons of rectitude and family values have had some of her own secrets revealed lately, secrets that make you wonder if Bridget Ziegler should be waging her culture war against Bridget Ziegler.

It turns out that she and her husband have had an ongoing sexual relationship with a female friend, a relationship that blew up when the woman accused Ziegler’s husband of raping after he showed up at her apartment without his wife, according to sworn statements she gave the Sarasota police department.

The woman said she told the husband that she had been drinking tequila all day and was in no mood to have sex, especially without his wife, who was her primary sexual interest in the three-way arrangement, according to police.

“Sorry, I was mostly in for her,” she told the husband, according to the police report.

But he didn’t take no for an answer and he didn’t use a condom either, according to police. The husband also recorded the alleged sexual assault on his phone, according to the police reports.

The woman went to the hospital after the alleged attack and received a rape kit. She also told a relative that she had been raped, police reports said. Detectives got a search warrant to confiscate the husband’s phone and also monitored the conversations he had with the woman in the weeks after the incident, when she accused him of raping her.

“Those are big words, please don’t,” the husband said. “No I didn’t. You invited me in. That’s it.”

The investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been filed against Christian Ziegler. He has issued a statement to state party activists, saying that he will be exonerated and that the allegations are part of a liberal plot against him and his wife.

“My family is rock solid,” he wrote in a message to Team FloridaGOP. “My wife is behind me 150 percent and we have methods in place to protect our children, just as we have with all previous attacks that we have faced in the past.”

Two weeks after the alleged rape but before it became public knowledge, Bridget Ziegler took a photo of her husband sitting in the bleachers watching children play softball.

“He will move heaven and high water before having to miss one of the girls’ softball games,” the wife posted on X. “Here he was tonight, freshly dressed in a suit, watching our girls before heading off to speak at a (Sarasota GOP Republicans) dinner with Casey DeSantis so that he didn’t miss even 10–15 minutes of their game.”

When the rape allegations became public last week, the family-man facade started to crumble. Ron DeSantis swiftly abandoned him, asking Christian Ziegler to step down as the party chairman.

“I don’t see how he can continue with that investigation ongoing, given the gravity of those situations,” DeSantis told reporters after the story broke.

(Worth noting: That’s not the standard that former President Donald Trump is facing, even after 91 felony counts, four ongoing criminal prosecutions, and dozens of women claiming non-consensual sexual attacks by him.)

So far, Christian Ziegler is ignoring DeSantis’ call for resignation.

“We have a country to save and I am not going to let false allegations of a crime put that mission on the bench as I wait for this process to wrap up,” he wrote.

Oh, please. Save yourself. Suggestion: Lose a few pounds so you’d be less repulsive in future three-way opportunities.

As for Bridget Ziegler, who has admitted to police about participating in three-way sex with her husband and the couple’s long-standing female friend, I’m wondering how this will affect her future efforts to marginalize LGBTQ people, drive them back in the closet, and keep them away from children.

After all, this episode has pointed out that she dabbles in being a “B” and, who knows, she may be on the road to being an “L” and possibly a “Q.”

Or to put it another way, if she wrote a book about her life, wouldn’t she also be calling to remove it from the shelves of school libraries?

Like I said, it’s not easy sorting out the champions of traditional family values these days in Florida.

Frank Cerabino is a news columnist with The Palm Beach Post, part of the Gannett Newspapers chain.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Rape claim and three-way sex redefines Florida family values couple