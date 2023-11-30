Cerabino: Rick Scott's got nothing to say about gas prices now that they're falling

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s new campaign ad — the one that dramatically complains that “we are losing our country” — is missing a familiar gripe.

His hand-wringing over how havoc has been wreaked on families and businesses in Florida and across the nation includes such ephemera as, “We don’t know what a woman is and think men can have babies.”

U.S. Senator Rick Scott is running for re-election in 2024. His new campaign ad complains that "we are losing our country"

But in his solid minute of marble-mouthed doom and gloom, he didn’t utter a syllable about gasoline prices.

What happened? This was the same Rick Scott who last year said Florida families were facing starvation due to gas prices.

“Gas or food for their kids? That’s what’s going around all across Florida,” Scott had said.

(This, he said, while concurrently proposing cuts to the food stamp program that helps feed needy kids.)

As for gas prices, in an interview with the Conservative Political Action Conference, Scott had said President Joe Biden is to blame for the price of gasoline.

Gasoline prices are always a hot political item

“The buck stops with one person,” Scott said. “Joe Biden made your gas prices go up. He did it. He actually did it.”

That was last year. Now, Scott’s apparently stuck in a time warp. He’s still worried that “we pulled out of Afghanistan like a bunch of cowards” in August of 2021, but he’s got nothing to say anymore about this month’s gas prices and how Biden is responsible for them.

Apparently, the buck forgot to stop this time.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 26 in Orlando.

I’m going to take a wild stab here and say that it might be because gasoline prices have fallen.

Not surprising. That’s what happens with gas prices.

Crude oil is a global commodity sensitive to minor changes in supply and demand. And American presidents have very little to do with whether the prices go up or down.

For example, gas prices rose the first two years of the Trump administration due to increased worldwide demand and production declines in Venezuela. They went from $2.19 in Florida during the last year of the Obama Administration to $2.75 two years later.

Then the gas prices at the end of the Trump Administration fell sharply as the COVID-19 pandemic throttled demand worldwide.

After Biden took office, prices rose sharply when the end of the COVID epidemic increased demand for gas, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and OPEC’s decision to restrict output cut supplies.

During the summer of 2022, gas prices hit $5-per-gallon in Palm Beach County.

A Marathon gas station in West Palm Beach on October 6, 2022. OPEC oil-producing countries plan to reduce production which will drive gas prices higher.

But now, OPEC can’t seem to agree on whether to cut production quotas, which is causing speculators to create a downward push on oil prices.

That has brought gas prices in the United States down to their lowest levels in two years, with prices averaging below $3 per gallon in more than a dozen states, including Florida.

Just three months ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was campaigning for president in Texas, and making dubious claims that he could dramatically lower gasoline prices by 2025 if elected president.

“I definitely think we can get under $3 and toward $2,” DeSantis said.

But that’s already starting to happen due to global market forces that have nothing to do with trashing U.S. environmental regulations or abandoning commitments to switch to electronic vehicles over carbon-burning ones.

It’s no longer convenient for Republicans to blame gas prices on Joe Biden. This is bad news for Hunter Biden’s laptop and a crushing blow to the cottage industry of Ebay-purchased “I did that!” Biden stickers to put on gas pumps.

This week, gas is $2.59 per gallon at a Chevron station in Riviera Beach; $2.61 at a Shell in North Palm Beach and $2.75 at a Sunoco at Lake Park.

That’s comparable to Trump-Administration gas prices in April of 2018, when the average price of regular gas in Florida was $2.74 per gallon.

Even so, Trump likes to go around and take credit for COVID’s effect on gas prices.

“Look, when I left, gasoline was $1.87,” he said a year after leaving office. “And now, it’s I guess just hit $7.50 in California, the rest to follow.”

Fact checkers have pointed out that the national average price of gas on the day Trump left office was $2.39 per gallon and that the price of gas at one California station was a gross overstatement of the price of gas in the state.

It’s also something that existed during his administration too.

“Sky-high gas prices in one Monterey town” is the headline of a 2019 KION-TV news story about a gas station charging $6.89 for a station on the Big Sur Coast in California.

So, it’s best to look at these gas-price stories with a wider lens.

If you’re looking to complain about gas prices, you’re better off taking a different tack.

Palm Beach County generally has the highest gas prices in the state. That has to do with a county gas tax, and artificial market forces that lead suppliers to charge more in affluent areas.

They’re charging us more because they think we can afford to pay more. Now that’s something to gripe about.

But Joe Biden has nothing to do with that either.

