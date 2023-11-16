Cerabino: Save Medicaid-eligible kids in Florida by dressing them in Confederate uniforms

Hundreds of thousands of Florida’s needy children who are losing their Medicaid coverage need to be more visible to state lawmakers.

I have an idea how they can do it. First, allow me to explain.

Since April, more than 250,000 Florida kids have been disenrolled from coverage in Medicaid, a federal-state funded insurance program for families that caps out at about $40,000-per-year income for a family of four.

When the federal government ended its “continuous coverage” protections enacted under COVID-19, it was up to the states to establish a redetermination process for eligibility for Medicaid recipients.

Since then, scores of Medicaid-eligible families in Florida have faced new bureaucratic logjams that have had the result of removing them from coverage.

Poor families in throughout the U.S. are finding they have to enroll again in Medicaid again. This is especially cumbersome in Florida, where bureaucratic delays have made it hard to register

This has led to a lawsuit, a civil-rights complaint, and a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis from a coalition of 50 health-care and social justice organizatons that calls for fixing this readmission process.

“There are several issues that are causing families and individuals to erroneously lose coverage: long call-center wait times, inadequate staffing at the Department of Children and Families (DCF), inaccurate and difficult to understand language in administrative forms that families receive, and inappropriate use of household income to determine individual eligibility,” the letter said.

About half the families dropped from the program are eligible but unable to navigate the hurdles for enrollment.

“This loss of health insurance coverage due to procedural errors and inefficiencies is unacceptable and preventable,” the letter read.

It points out that Florida’s own data showed that the average wait time for a phone-center call to be answered was 40 minutes – and that just led to a transfer to another helpline. Data from the month of June showed that 36 percent of the 2.2 million calls made to the call centers were abandoned.

Spanish-speaking callers were averaging waits of 2½ hours on hold.

“Despite these persistent problems, it has been reported that the state has yet to use the $3.3 million allocated for improving the call centers in the current fiscal year’s budget,” the letter said.

I see this on a deeper level. What we have here is an invisibility problem.

The state’s poor children are just too easy for Florida’s lawmakers to ignore. To fix this, these kids should strive to be as important as General Edmund Kirby Smith is to Florida’s lawmakers.

In this undated file image made available by the Architect of the Capitol, shows the statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. [Architect of the Capitol via AP]

Smith was the last Confederate general to surrender in the Civil War. He led an insurrectionist army west of the Mississippi River, nowhere near Florida.

He was born in St. Augustine, but he considered Tennessee his home. It’s where he lived after the war and where he is buried.

In 1922, Florida lawmakers selected Kirby as one of two Floridians to be represented in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. It was a dubious selection of a quasi-Floridian that was rife with racial overtones at a time when Black Floridians were being lynched, and massacres at Ocoee, Perry and Rosewood were happening.

And it stood until two years ago, when Kirby’s statue was replaced in the Capitol by civil rights activist and educator Mary McLeod Behune.

The bronze statue of the Confederate general was shipped to the Museum of Florida History in the R.A. Gray Building, in Tallahassee, which is closed for repairs.

Since then, an effort to move the Confederate general’s statue to the Lake County Historical Museum in Tavares, Florida – a place where he never lived – was rejected by county commissioners there.

Rejected, but not abandoned. The bronze Confederate general is still being taken care of.

State Rep. Dean Black, R-Jacksonville, has sponsored a bill that fines local officials and subjects them to removal from office if they remove a historical monument.

A bill filed this month by State Rep. Dean Black, the chairman of the Republican Party of Duval County, says that if the statue’s current caretaker, Tavares City Council member Robert Grenier, can’t find a spot for Kirby, state taxpayers will support the future care and travels of the Confederate general.

“The state shall be responsible for all costs of removing the statue from the R.A. Gray Museum, transporting the statue to its future location, removing the statue from the transport, and placing that statue on a suitable pedestal inside a structure that provides protection from the weather,” the bill says.

(Protection from the weather? Well, at least the bronze statue’s healthcare is being addressed.)

The bill to take care of Kirby is part of a larger bill that calls for local officials in Florida to be fined $5,000 for removing a historical monument, and makes them subject to being kicked out of office by the governor if they do.

“Accordingly, the state preempts any local elected officials who may be swayed by undue influence by groups who may feel offended or hurt by certain actions in the history of the state or the nation,” the bill reads.

All this concern for dead insurrectionists from another century. And not so much for the living and breathing children in the state today.

The solution seems clear.

Florida’s poor children need to start wearing Confederate uniforms. I know. I know. It’s gross.

But it just may be the only way they can guarantee having their needs addressed by Florida lawmakers.

Frank Cerabino is a news columnist with The Palm Beach Post, part of the Gannett Newspapers chain.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida Confederate statues get more care than Medicaid-blocked kids