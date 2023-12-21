Cerabino: 'Twas the night before Christmas ... at Mar-a-Lago

Twas the night before Christmas

And all through the state

The temperature had fallen

To a muggy seventy-eight

***

And at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Folks were getting a snooze

Except for old Donald

Who was fighting the blues

***

The whole family clan

Was deep in their dreams

Among the national secrets

Stashed away in reams

***

Missing binders, he thought,

Tucked away like they oughta

And if need be, moved again

By the trusty Will Nauta

Former President Donald Trump reacts as the crowd cheers during a campaign rally at Waterloo Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterloo.

***

All seemed at peace in

This MAGA world space

So why couldn’t he stop

The strong need to pace?

***

He thought of a way

He could surely feel better

But where did he put that

Kim Jong Un love letter?

***

If only there was still

A wedding underway

He could crash it

And dance to "YMCA"

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr., left, join the conga line after midnight during a New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago Club December 31, 2016 in Palm Beach.

***

But nothing was abuzz

In the whole big estate

And like Melania’s locked door

It was well past too late

***

So, he took to his phone

With a message so bitter

And typed in all upper case

On what used to be Twitter.

***

He fell into the role of

A full victimized hater

With more misspellings

than a careless third-grader

***

MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL,

EVEN THE DERANGED DOJ

He started to type in that

Trumpian sort of way

***

And the judges in Colorado

Who said he can’t run

They were next on his list

Of threats to be spun

***

The anger improved his mood,

Now strong and itching to brawl

If only there were ketchup packets

He could throw at a wall.

***

Then on to immigrant “vermin”

that blood-poisoning bunch

Channeling Hitler made him

feel strong in a crunch

***

But then he heard a sound

So strange and unique

That he went to the window

To have himself a peek

***

The moon in the sky

Gave a luster like snow

To the lawn in the back

The undocumented mow

***

When what to his wondering

Eyes should appear,

But an object that was airborne

And growing quite near

***

It was a sleigh with eight reindeer

And it gave Trump the dreads

When his first thought was this:

“It’s the return of the feds!”

***

But it was DeSantis, Trump saw,

In a Santa Claus suit,

Like a stubby elf on Ozempic

With fake heels in his boot

***

More rapid than eagles

His coursers they came

And he whistled and shouted

And called them by name

***

“Now Dancer, Now Prancer

Now Comet, Now Vixen”

If any of you are trans

You’re not getting fixin’”

***

DeSantis as Santa Claus

Was an improbable stretch

For a smile-challenged guy

Who was so prone to kvetch

***

He struggled to steer

The sleigh, just a loaner

That was secretly gifted

By a deep-pocket donor

***

He landed it somehow

On the roof with a skid

And Trump gave a laugh

Yes, that’s what he did.

***

“DeSanctimonious, it’s you.”

Trump said as a dig

“I thought you’d be in Iowa

Tonight with that rig.”

***

“And where is the Claus

On this, his big night?”

“Abducted” DeSantis said,

“On a Martha’s Vineyard flight”

***

“Florida rejects Santa’s ideology

And his woke, Soros ties.

So I removed him from office

With his false-narrative lies”

***

“Listen, there’s no time to waste,”

The DeSantis Claus averred

“I’ve come with an offer

That ought to be heard.”

***

“Let me guess,” Trump said.

“You’re quitting the race

You’re backing me now

And begging for grace.”

***

“Your campaign’s an abortion

A ship full of leaks

And like the Florida law

You’re done in six weeks.”

***

"So you need a soft landing

From your term-limited gig

With a spot in my cabinet

After my election win big

***

“Stop,” said DeSantis.

“That’s not why I’m here.

I think it’s you who’ll be toast

In the upcoming year.”

***

“With indictments that number

So far up to four,

You’ll never see the White House

And you’re bound to be poor.”

***

“And the Supremes may deal

You a ballot-box ban

For your Jan six coup

Insurrectionist plan

***

“Just concede right now,

Endorse me right away

Then once I’m in office,

You’re pardoned the first day.”

***

Trump counted to ten

In his big puffy head

Saying nothing at first

To the pol in the sled

***

Tiny D and the rest of

The timid party crowd

Were all just cowards

Afraid to speak out loud

***

They feared him, he knew,

Like the judges he created

In the end, they’d all defer

To the tyranny he dictated

***

“I’ll think about it,” Trump said.

“Now, you better run.

I think I hear Don Junior.

He’s loading his gun.”

***

DeSantis perched on his sleigh

To his team gave a whistle

And they all flew away

Like the down of a thistle

***

As he did, Trump exclaimed

In a tone somewhat meaner.

“And don’t come back, L’il Ron,

Unless you got a subpoena.”

Frank Cerabino is a news columnist with The Palm Beach Post, part of the Gannett Newspaper chain.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump, DeSanta Claus in 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at Mar-a-Lago