Ceragon: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Monday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The provider of wireless backhaul services posted revenue of $74 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $17.1 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $262.9 million.

Ceragon expects full-year revenue in the range of $275 million to $295 million.

Ceragon shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRNT

