When Will Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Turn A Profit?

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Ceragon Networks Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CRNT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. The US$181m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$15m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Ceragon Networks' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

See our latest analysis for Ceragon Networks

Consensus from 3 of the American Communications analysts is that Ceragon Networks is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$3.9m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 161%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Underlying developments driving Ceragon Networks' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 11% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Ceragon Networks, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Ceragon Networks' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential aspects you should look at:

  1. Historical Track Record: What has Ceragon Networks' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Ceragon Networks' board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

