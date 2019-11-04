Is Ceragon Networks's (NASDAQ:CRNT) 153% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) which saw its share price drive 153% higher over five years. It's also up 10% in about a month.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Ceragon Networks moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Ceragon Networks share price is up 30% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 44% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 9.2% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Ceragon Networks has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Ceragon Networks's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

Ceragon Networks shareholders are down 14% for the year, but the market itself is up 14%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 20% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Is Ceragon Networks cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

