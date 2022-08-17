Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Announces Promotion of Ashley Devoto

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - August 16, 2022 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. Cerberus Sentinel (NASDAQ: CISO), a managed compliance and cybersecurity provider ("MCCP") based in Scottsdale, Arizona, today announced its promotion of Ashley Devoto to president of the company. According to the update, Devoto will continue to serve as chief information security officer ("CISO") and remain responsible for guiding Cerberus Sentinel's global cybersecurity strategy as well as leading all cybersecurity operations and supporting the delivery of cybersecurity solutions to customers. "It is vital that the CISO be empowered as a leader in an organization," said David Jemmett, CEO, Cerberus Sentinel. "By naming Ashley as president and CISO, we are enabling her to combine her strategic mindset and deep technical expertise to help lead the company. She brings extensive leadership experience across military, financial services and professional services organizations." To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/aERpP About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in managed cybersecurity and compliance ("MCCP") services with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit www.CerberusSentinel.com. About IBN IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners. Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

