Cerberus to Sell Large Stakes in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank

One of the biggest shareholders in Germany's banking giants is scaling back an investment that hasn't panned out in the last four years.

Cerberus Capital Management is selling shares in Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank worth about 450 million euros ($509 million), according to terms seen by Bloomberg. The U.S. buyout firm is selling about a third of its holding in Deutsche Bank and a slightly higher amount in its rival.

Cerberus acquired stakes in Germany’s largest publicly listed lenders in 2017 and has been a vocal investor as both firms underwent turnarounds. The firm supported a move by the German government to drive a merger of the two banks almost three years ago, according to people with knowledge of the matter at the time.

But the stocks have struggled in recent years as interest rate increases in the euro area failed to materialize and the two banks pursued separate turnaround plans with varying degrees of success.

Cerberus played a pivotal role last year in the joint resignation of Commerzbank’s two top leaders -- CEO Martin Zielke and Supervisory Board Chairman Stefan Schmittmann -- when it waged a campaign based on the lender’s poor performance. It later opposed Schmittmann’s replacement but was overruled by the German government, which is Commerzbank’s largest shareholder.

The private-equity firm, led by Stephen Feinberg, also had a consulting mandate with Deutsche Bank that made it a key advisor in its turnaround strategy under Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing. That contract ended in late 2019 and Sewing -- whose turnaround has been helped by strong fixed income markets -- is set to present an update in the spring.

Cerberus is selling about 21 million shares in Deutsche Bank, where it has a stake of about 62 million. In Commerzbank, where it holds about 63 million shares, it’s selling about 25 million.

Deutsche Bank’s shares are down about 20% since the day before Cerberus disclosed its stake and Commerzbank is down about 32%. However, both stocks have recently soared as interest rate expectations in the euro area have increased, with Commerzbank hitting its highest in almost two years earlier in the day.

Ceberus’s sale of the shares in the two banks is also likely to dampen speculation that the firm might buy the government’s stake in Commerzbank. Cerberus signaled in private talks last year that the firm would be willing to examine a deal for the stake under the new German government, Bloomberg has reported.

The sale is through accelerated bookbuild offerings handled by Morgan Stanley, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.

