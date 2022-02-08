Cerberus Sells Another $242 Million of Deutsche Bank Shares

(Bloomberg) -- Cerberus Capital Management is selling 37% of its remaining stake in Deutsche Bank AG, about a month after putting a similarly large chunk of shares on the block.

The private equity firm is selling about 15 million shares, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. The offering -- expected to price at 14.15 euros a share -- is worth about 212 million euros ($242 million).

The latest sale will reduce Cerberus’s holdings in Deutsche Bank to about 26 million shares, or 1.3% of the bank. That’s down from 3% before the January sale of about 21 million shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Cerberus acquired a stake in Germany’s largest publicly-listed lender as well as one in domestic rival Commerzbank AG in 2017, making it a crucial investor in Germany’s banking industry. The firm at times was deeply involved in Deutsche Bank’s deep turnaround under Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing and it supported a move by the German government to drive a merger of the two lenders almost three years ago.

The shares of both banks have largely struggled since then as interest rate increases in the eurozone failed to materialize and the lenders pursued separate restructuring strategies with varying degrees of success.

Improving prospects of monetary policy tightening from central banks in Europe and beyond has brightened the outlook for the banking industry more recently. As a result, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have each seen their shares soar more than 30% since the beginning of the year, placing them among the best-performing banks in Europe.

Underwriters had gathered enough investor demand to cover Cerberus’s sale of Deutsche Bank shares within minutes of opening the book, the terms showed. Morgan Stanley is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

