Cerberus Sentinel Accelerates Growth into Latin America Through Acquisition

CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider based in Scottsdale, Arizona, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of NLT Secure. Under the agreement, the cybersecurity company with headquarters in Providencia, Chile, and U.S. offices in Tampa, Florida, became a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel. NLT Secure provides a broad range of security solutions and managed services to organizations throughout South America. Its founder and chairman, Lorenzo Espinoza, will continue to manage the company's team of professionals and will work closely with the leadership team in Latin America. "NLT Secure accelerates our growth strategy into Latin America and is an excellent cultural fit," said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel. "As cybersecurity continues to be a global challenge requiring a breadth of capabilities, NLT has made this its mission to help secure businesses and organizations. NLT Secure has partnered with our Arkavia Networks and CUATROi teams, also based in Chile, for several years and complements our combined service offerings."


