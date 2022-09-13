Cerberus Sentinel Appoints Seasoned Veteran as M&A Legal Counsel

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - September 13, 2022 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ: CISO), a managed compliance and cybersecurity provider, has named a mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") legal counsel. The company announced that David Bronner will be serving in the role, overseeing all legal matters regarding the company's ongoing M&A activity. With more than three decades of M&A legal experience, Bronner is ideally suited for his new assignment. He has served as a partner and counsel in the corporate and transactional practice group at K&L Gates LLP as well as a partner with Nixon Peabody LLP, Ungaretti & Harris LLP, Jenner & Block, and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. He also has committee position experience and has served as an expert witness in high-profile M&A litigation matters. He shares CISO's vision to acquire like-minded businesses and to bring in talent and partners who are committed to making cybersecurity and compliance a part of their culture. "Our mission is to attract and retain cybersecurity talent," said Cerberus Sentinel CEO David Jemmett in the press release. "It is vital to have the legal expertise that David brings as we assess larger and more complex M&A opportunities. Cybersecurity is a global issue, and we are excited to add David's wealth of experience to help guide our M&A strategy." To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/foszc About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit www.CerberUSSentinel.com. NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CISO are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/CISO About IBN IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners. Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com