Cerberus Sentinel Partners with IBN for Corporate Communications

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 1, 2022 - Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, has selected InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, as its communications partner. Cerberus Sentinel has developed an integrated approach to help clients enjoy a simpler and more successful journey to cyber resilience. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity and compliance businesses with top-tier talent that offer the latest technology to create innovative protection solutions. IBN offers an investor-based distribution network of more than 5,000 syndication outlets along with newsletters, social media channels, wire services, blogs and other outreach tools all designed to create a greater awareness of its clients. "Cerberus Sentinel has invested in enterprise solutions and executive talent to integrate its different organizations. We see IBN as an important addition to our team as we move into the next level of cybersecurity and compliance leadership for our customers," said Cerberus Sentinel founder and CEO David Jemmett in the press release. "Our ecosystem works together to provide complete cybersecurity through cross-pollination of solutions that begin at the network level and extend through technologies, people, policy, and practices. This ecosystem is intended to foster additional growth opportunities and drive overall recurring revenue. Once engaged, our company strives to become trusted advisors for our customers' cybersecurity and compliance demands by providing tailored security solutions based upon their organizational needs." About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit www.CerberUSSentinel.com. About IBN IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners.