Ceremony heralds opening of WWI Memorial in Washington

  • People visit the newly opened World War I Memorial, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • People visit the newly opened World War I Memorial, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • People visit the newly opened World War I Memorial, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • A man visits the newly opened World War I Memorial, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • A man walks across a shallow water feature at the newly opened World War I Memorial, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
1 / 5

World War I

People visit the newly opened World War I Memorial, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LOLITA C. BALDOR
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., will open to the public Saturday, and its launch was marked by a ceremony and flag-raising in honor of the 4.7 million veterans who served in what's known as America's Great War.

In remarks during the virtual ceremony, President Joe Biden paid tribute to the 4.7 million who served in the war, and the 116,516 Americans who lost their lives in it.

“Let us remember all that was sacrificed, all that was sanctified by the proud brave Americans who served in World War 1,” said Biden in taped remarks. “More than 100 years have passed, but the legacy and courage of those Doughboys sailing off to war and the values they fought to defend still live in our nation today.”

In December 2014, President Barack Obama signed legislation authorizing the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission to establish the memorial. And it re-designated Pershing Park, an existing memorial to General John J. Pershing, commander of American forces in World War I, as the national World War I Memorial.

The First Colors ceremony on Friday included the raising of a flag by the U.S. military's 3d Infantry Regiment, known as the Old Guard. The flag flew over the U.S. Capitol on April 6, 2017, the 100-year anniversary of the day the United States entered the war. World War I is the last of the nation's four major 20th Century wars to be commemorated with a memorial in Washington, D.C.

The war, said Biden, was the first modern conflict, with the first use of planes and tanks.

“In some ways the Great War shifted America's thinking about ourselves and redefined our place in the world,” Biden said. “We grappled with what we stood for, what we were willing to fight and die for and to defend, principles of freedom and democracy.”

The memorial features fountains and sculptures, and is just a short distance from the White House. The ceremony also included a flyover by two F-22 fighter jets.

Recommended Stories

  • The #1 Reason Why You Need to Wash Organic Produce, New Report Says

    When you go to the grocery store to stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, which of the two do you often buy: conventional or organic?Organic foods often come at a premium price, so many Americans find conventional produce to be the most affordable and accessible option. While organic is often advertised as the better option of the two, a new report suggests that the label doesn't necessarily imply it's the safest option.RELATED: The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right NowThe Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), an agency that leads international efforts to end hunger, recently published a new report Organic Foods: Are They Safer that puts into question whether the organic label guarantees food safety.Why buy organic?As the abstract of the report points out that, in the eyes of consumers, organic agriculture is often viewed as a healthier, safer, and more environmentally conscious way of producing food. While this is most often the case, the FAO addresses one key piece of information that you may not think about."The 'organic' certification actually indicates products that are produced in accordance with certain standards throughout the production, handling, processing and marketing stages, and which aim at a different set of benefits: better incomes for small-scale farmers and increased food security, environmental benefits such as improved soil and water quality and biodiversity preservation, and improved animal welfare," as stated in the report. "Therefore, while organic agriculture may relate to a set of different improved practices, the term organic in and of itself is not a guarantee of food safety."From a holistic standpoint, organic is the better way to go, as this form of agriculture benefits both social and environmental aspects of food systems. However, as the report says, to say organic farms do not use pesticides is an inaccurate statement. Instead of potentially harmful, synthetic pesticides, organic agriculture instead relies on "crop rotations, composting, and biological pest control to maintain soil productivity, supply plant nutrients, and control insects, weeds, and other pests."This is still considered a step above conventional agriculture practices. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) recently released its Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce, which contains the Dirty Dozen list, aka the top 12 fruits and vegetables that contain the most pesticides. While the EWG says eating more fruits and vegetables—whether conventional or organic—is better than consuming less (and, instead, opting for processed foods), they still recommend buying organic if your wallet allows."It is also important to reduce your exposure to pesticides because pesticides have been linked to a variety of health harms, like cancer, hormone disruption, and damaging children's developing brains. Switching to organic produce is an effective way to reduce your pesticide exposure," Thomas Galligan, Ph.D., and EWG toxicologist recently told us.The main takeaway?Here's what you need to take away from this report: Continue to thoroughly rinse and scrub fruits and vegetables, no matter if they're organic or conventional. Just because a produce item has an organic label doesn't automatically mean the food is safe to eat without a proper wash, which often just requires your hands and warm water. The FDA provides seven helpful tips for cleaning fruits and vegetables so that you avoid ingesting bacteria that can lead to foodborne illness.For more, be sure to check out 15 Cleanest Foods on Grocery Store Shelves, According to an Expert.

  • WWI Memorial Flyover Interrupts White House Press Secretary During Briefing

    Two F-22 fighter jets flying over Washington interrupted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during the daily press briefing on April 16.Local media reported that the flyover, courtesy of the US Air Force’s 94th Fighter Squadron, marked the opening of a new World War I memorial. Credit: FLIPIT: Drink or Topic via Storyful

  • Brazil health regulator lacks data needed to evaluate Sputnik V

    Brazil's health regulator Anvisa lacks the information necessary to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the agency said in legal documents seen by Reuters on Friday. The documents were sent to the nation's Supreme Court as part of an emergency request by the northeastern state of Maranhao to import the vaccine. In the documents, Anvisa lists various types of data that it lacks, including mass trial results and quality assurances, saying that it does not have sufficient information to carry out a "positive benefit-versus-risk analysis of the vaccine."

  • Activists call for Chicago mayor's resignation after fatal shooting

    The activists believe Lightfoot and Brown mishandled the case.

  • Tempur Sealy (TPX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Tempur Sealy (TPX) closed at $39.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day.

  • AOC ignores Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incessant Twitter pleas for a public ‘head to head’

    MTG says a debate ‘would be informative for the American People’ with her degree in business administration and AOC’s degree in economics

  • American Tower (AMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    American Tower (AMT) closed the most recent trading day at $248.62, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session.

  • Idaho legislator accused of ‘inappropriate sexual conduct.’ Ethics panel finds probable cause

    Idaho Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger acknowledged an accusation of “unconsented sexual contact.” The House will hold a public hearing.

  • Inside the Making of ‘Mary Wilson,’ the Expanded Solo Album From the Late Supremes Singer

    It’s safe to say that if any musical artist was underrated, it was ex-Supreme Mary Wilson, who died in February at the age of 76. An elegant soul singer whose voice struck gold and platinum repeatedly as a member of the Supremes from 1961 — when Wilson and fellow Supreme Diana Ross signed with Motown […]

  • Column: Is Biden the next FDR? That depends on what you think about the New Deal

    Biden is being compared to Franklin D. Roosevelt, but the resemblance is complicated.

  • Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $17.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day.

  • CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $215.20, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session.

  • DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    DocuSign (DOCU) closed the most recent trading day at $231.93, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session.

  • L.B. Foster (FSTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    L.B. Foster (FSTR) closed at $17.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day.

  • Russia to expel 10 U.S diplomats, ban top Biden officials in response to sanctions

    Russia will expel 10 U.S. diplomats and add eight current and former U.S. officials to its no-entry list in retaliation for sanctions that the Biden administration leveled at Moscow on Friday, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.Why it matters: The measures come after the U.S. said it would expel 10 Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover, as part of a broad package of sanctions retaliating against the SolarWinds hack of federal agencies and Russia's interference in the 2020 election.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The following Americans have been banned from Russia ...Attorney General Merrick GarlandBureau of Prisons Director Michael CarvajalHomeland Security Secretary Alejandro MayorkasWhite House domestic policy czar Susan RiceFBI Director Christopher WrayDirector of National Intelligence Avril HainesFormer White House national security adviser John BoltonFormer CIA Director Robert James Woolsey Jr.The big picture: In addition to expelling 10 Russians on Thursday, the U.S. sanctioned dozens of Russian officials and entities and set new restrictions on buying Russian sovereign debt."The United States is not looking to kick off a cycle of escalation and conflict with Russia. We want a stable, predictable relationship," Biden said in a speech on Thursday afternoon, warning Russia not to continue interfering U.S. elections.Biden has proposed meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in a European country this summer "to find a stable and predictable way forward," according to a senior administration official. It's unclear whether Putin will accept.What to watch: Lavrov said at a press conference that the Kremlin is considering imposing "painful" costs on U.S. businesses operating in Russia in retaliation for the sanctions, per Reuters.Go deeper: Biden's Russia sanctions likely to achieve littleLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden to lift Trump-era refugee cap in May amid pushback from Democrats, advocates

    President Joe Biden signed an emergency determination Friday that keeps refugees admissions to the U.S. at a Trump-era cap of 15,000.

  • DraftKings (DKNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, DraftKings (DKNG) closed at $57.98, marking a +0.87% move from the previous day.

  • U.S. sues Trump ally Roger Stone, alleging he owes about $2 million in unpaid taxes

    The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday sued Roger Stone, saying the close ally of former President Donald Trump owes about $2 million in unpaid federal income taxes, according to a court document seen by Reuters. The civil lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, alleged that Stone and his wife, Nydia, used a commercial entity to "shield their personal income from enforced collection and fund a lavish lifestyle despite owing nearly $2 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties." Stone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $82.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Invent Reasons to Vote Against Bone Marrow Bill

    REUTERSIt’s typically one of the least controversial bills Congress takes up—a reauthorization of the national bone marrow donor program—but for reasons that seem divorced from reality, two of the most tendentious GOP lawmakers voted against the measure this week.Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) were the two lone noes on a 415-2 vote on Thursday, and their opposition to a bill aimed at helping treat diseases like leukemia seemed, at best, curious.In a 132-word statement provided to The Daily Beast, Greene railed against the national debt, abortion, and a lack of transparency—”ZERO transparency”—on spending. “Congress does not take the time to fully read and understand the bills it passes,” Greene wrote.But judging by an earlier statement from Greene’s spokesman, Nick Dyer, it’s Greene and her staff that may be the ones confused about the actual bill.“Nothing in this bill prevents the funding of aborted fetal tissue by taxpayers,” Dyer wrote. “It opens the door for the [National Institutes of Health] to use this bill to research the remains of babies who were murdered in the womb.”While it is technically true that there is not proactive language in the bill preventing “the funding of aborted fetal tissue,” that’s also true of nearly every bill Congress votes on. It also has very little to do with the legislation.The bill is actually a reauthorization of two programs: The C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program, a program named after a former Republican Congressman which helps match bone marrow and umbilical cord blood with people in need, and the National Cord Blood Inventory Program. That program also provides funding for the collection and storage of umbilical cord blood and bone marrow, both of which can be used to help treat diseases like cancer, anemia, and other immune system disorders.Past versions of this bill have made it very clear that the measure does not provide money for embryonic stem cell research—which is related to eggs that were fertilized in a lab and is far more controversial in GOP circles.But this bill is about “adult stem cells,” particularly the stem cells that are collected after a baby has been delivered and cut from the umbilical cord. (The blood is then drawn or drained from the umbilical cord.)‘America First Caucus’ Tied to Marjorie Greene Spews Creepy Nativist Rhetoric About ‘Anglo-Saxon Traditions’That blood has been used successfully thousands of times to help treat diseases ranging from cancer to osteoporosis, is credited with saving lives, and is typically fine with anti-abortion groups. Certainly, it was fine with the other 200 House Republicans who voted Thursday—almost all of whom consider themselves “pro-life.”For Mitchell Lazarus, a retired lawyer, adult stem cell transfusions may have been the difference between life or death.Six years ago, Lazarus, 78, was diagnosed with his second form of blood cancer— "this one, leukemia"—and he credits a transfusion with saving him. “I can’t imagine the rationale,” Lazarus said of Greene and Boebert voting no. “I don’t see any conceivable rationale, other than complete ignorance about what the process is.”Lazarus told The Daily Beast there was “nothing conceivably morally objectionable about this procedure.”But, according to Greene and Boebert, a bill helping to treat a number of blood diseases just isn’t worth the money.“I’m always proud to vote NO to protect innocent lives, our hard earned tax dollars, and to put America First,” Greene said in her statement. “There should never be uncertainty about our tax dollars and the purchase of aborted baby body parts.”Again, the uncertainty was one that Greene seemed to create in her own mind.Boebert, for her part, spent the day toiling over a statement. A staffer in her office told The Daily Beast Friday morning that Boebert would be issuing one on a public forum and refused to send out a statement to individual reporters or her press list.Eventually, a statement appeared in a CNN story about Greene and Boebert voting no.“This bill added hundreds of millions of dollars to the national debt, while not receiving a CBO score or going through the committee process," Boebert told CNN.For one, the bill didn’t add any money to the national debt. While it authorizes $31 million per year for the C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program for the next five years—and $23 million per year for cord blood inventory program over that same period—the bill is not a spending measure. It will take an actual appropriations bill before actual money goes to the actual programs.As she drafted her explanation Friday, Boebert seemed to establish a new criteria for legislation that she supports. “I’m not voting for bills that don’t go through committee and add hundreds of millions of dollars to the national debt,” Boebert tweeted Friday afternoon.Again, the legislation doesn’t actually spend money, and the bills that avoid committee markups but make it to the House floor are typically only the least controversial ones—like measures to help people fight cancer.A similar bill passed the House last Congress 414-0, and the Senate gave voice vote approval to the legislation, meaning it was so uncontroversial they didn’t even hold a recorded vote. But because the Senate approved a slightly different version, the legislation didn’t make it to the president’s desk.The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Doris Matsui (D-CA), said in a statement to The Daily Beast that she was proud to see her legislation pass on an “overwhelmingly bipartisan basis.”She added that these federal programs had provided “a second chance at life to over 100,000 patients in need of a bone marrow transplant.”“Congress has consistently supported this life-saving cellular therapy program for over three decades, and it’s unfortunate that some Republicans put partisan politics over helping blood cancer and blood disease patients in need,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.