Cerenil family holds 'Justice for Phoenix' rally outside of courthouse

Oct. 13—CHEYENNE — More than a dozen close friends and family members of Phoenix Cerenil, a Cheyenne teen who was killed by her boyfriend in June, gathered outside the Laramie County Governmental Complex Friday afternoon, asking the District Attorney's office for "Justice for Phoenix."

Refugio Cerenil, Phoenix's father, has been vocal about his difficulties with the DA's office and the court process. His family and friends want the state to impose the strictest possible sentence on his daughter's killer.

"Do your job," said Odilon Cerenil, Refugio's brother. "Show some respect for my big brother. I'm the baby sibling, and it's like watching Superman die. That's not fair for his other kids. That's not fair for me. And it's especially not fair for Phoenix."

In court

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Phoenix Cerenil, 19, died on June 17 after being strangled by her boyfriend, Charles Karn. Prior to his arraignment, Karn was facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault/battery, strangulation of a household member and domestic battery charges.

At his arraignment, Karn pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in exchange for the removal of his existing charges. While the plea agreement did not come with a sentencing recommendation, the Cerenil family said they were not told about the agreement in advance. The family sees it as a miscarriage of justice.

Refugio Cerenil said he felt that Assistant District Attorney Jonah Buckley had lied to him.

"Straight to my face," he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "I said, 'Is this still the cold plea we talked about?' He said, 'I don't know what's happening here, your guess is as good as mine.' They keep going back and forth, then I walk in there and find out (that) five days before that they'd made a deal to drop ... his other charges and drop it down to second-degree."

He also said that people from the DA's office have said that they will meet with the family, but have yet to do so. Feeling disrespected by the system, Refugio and his wife, Kelsea Cerenil, turned in their victim impact statements to the probation and parole office directly. This further strained their relationship with the DA's office, he said.

"They don't say her name in court, they've never once said her name," Kelsea Cerenil told the WTE at Friday's rally. "The only person that has is Detective (Allison) Baca. They don't acknowledge her, really, even as a human being.

"You hear a lot, 'Charles Karn, Charles Karn,' and about his family or how they feel, but we've never been asked what's best for us."

Kelsea Cerenil handmade nearly all of the signs for the rally, with slogans like "Boys will be held accountable." Another sign called for the firing of DA Sylvia Hackl, who was elected to the post. Kelsea said she wanted to spread the message that Cheyenne, in particular, has a problem with violence against women.

"They don't take any of this seriously," she said. "Any time it involves a young girl or a young woman being murdered, they're just turning a blind eye. It's actually disgusting. ... Like, what are they actually doing?"

The rally

People driving by and people exiting the courthouse occasionally stopped by to ask what they were protesting.

"My niece was murdered," Odilon replied to two people leaving the courthouse. He told them he wanted to make sure Karn got the maximum sentence.

A driver pulled over by the courthouse to talk to Kelsea Cerenil, who explained what the group was protesting.

At the end of the conversation, the onlooker told Kelsea Cerenil that courts in Cheyenne "really kiss the criminals' ass."

Throughout much of the rally, a megaphone played a siren noise. Refugio Cerenil aimed the speaker directly at the DA's office.

Conflicts online

The family feels that, throughout the process, victim services staff and the DA have not listened to them. Refugio, Kelsea and Odilon Cerenil all say that they have turned over evidence of harassment by the Karn family, with little response from officials.

"They sent us threatening and harassing messages ... talking about how the judge is white and how that works in their favor," Kelsea Cerenil said. "They referred to her as a derogatory term against Mexicans. ... The DA won't meet with us. They didn't come out and speak to us after court. They don't keep us in the loop."

She said they have gotten conflicting answers from various agencies, with the DA's office staff telling the family it cannot investigate the matter, and officials with the Cheyenne Police Department telling them to submit their reports to the DA.

"We're receiving death threats from the (Karn) family," Odilon Cerenil told the WTE. "We reported it. We turned it in to every agency. They said, 'We don't know if he was serious or not.'"

Remembering Phoenix

Carole Curry, a close friend of Kelsea Cerenil, also attended the rally. She said after the news of Phoenix's passing, she needed to have a difficult conversation with her young daughter.

"I felt like (Phoenix) was a great role model to my daughter," Curry said. "... When this happened this summer, I had to tell my 12-year-old what happened, that we know somebody who was murdered. I mean, it's not somebody who my daughter saw every day, but that was still really devastating to try to explain how scary the world can be."

In the year before her passing, Phoenix spent around eight months living with her cousin, Rozan Cerenil. During that time, Phoenix took care of Rozan's children.

"She was doing a lot better," Rozan said. "She was gonna get ready to go back to school because she wanted to get her diploma. Honestly, when (Karn) wasn't around, she was always joyful. She was herself. When he came around, she started to be closed off, and she didn't want to deal with anybody and wanted to run away. ... She was definitely being mentally abused."

Victoria Petersen, Phoenix Cerenil's aunt, said she, too, wants to make sure Karn gets the maximum sentence possible. She said the city needs to start providing justice for women who are hurt or killed in domestic violence incidents.

Karn's sentencing is set for Nov. 7.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.