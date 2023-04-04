Ceres man arrested in death of woman who was reported missing, Modesto police say

A Ceres man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a whose family reported her missing in January, the Modesto Police Department reported Monday.

Detectives from MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested Scott Allen Tackett, 40, in the death of Rita Solis, 46.

Solis was reported missing Jan. 13, after relatives had not heard from her in about a week, an MPD news release says. The missing-person investigation led detectives to a remote location in the south San Joaquin County community of Vernalis, where her body was found.

A Modesto Police Department spokesperson had no information Monday evening on whether Tackett and Solis knew each other, whether he is believed to have abducted her or encountered her after she went missing, and when her body was located.

Tackett was identified as the suspect and arrested Friday through the coordinated efforts by Modesto and Ceres police, the Department of Justice and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

He already was behind bars at the Stanislaus County jail on two cases being investigated by Ceres PD. Those cases involve charges of oral copulation of a minor, forcible sodomy, false imprisonment, drugging a person with intent to commit a felony, and corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

Tackett was rebooked by Modesto detectives on murder charges. He is being held without bail.

Police said no additional details will be released at this time.

Witnesses or anyone with information associated with the homicide investigation are encouraged to contact Detective Randy Bolinger at BolingerR@ModestoPD.com.

Alternatively, they may contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.