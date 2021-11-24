Ceres man arrested in Tuolumne County after apparent mail theft, driving under influence

A Ceres man was arrested Tuesday morning in Tuolumne County for stealing mail and crashing a car while driving under the influence, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple witnesses called to report an erratic driver in a white Jaguar sedan in the Jamestown area who was also seen prying open mailboxes. Sheriff’s deputies and Sonora-area California Highway Patrol officers responded to the calls.

Authorities located the car after a homeowner on Railbed Road in Jamestown reported it crashed into a lawn ornament. They determined 31-year-old Sathaphone Manivongphaphonhsay had been driving the vehicle.

An investigation by deputies determined Manivongphaphonhsay was trying to break into the home where he crashed. They searched the vehicle and found possibly stolen mail, as well as a collapsible baton.

CHP officers’ investigation also determined Manivongphaphonhsay was driving under the influence.

He was booked into the Tuolumne County jail, where authorities found him in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and prescription pills without a prescription.

He faces preliminary charges related to driving under the influence, burglary, mail theft, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of controlled substances.