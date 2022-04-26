Ceres police investigate carjacking, vehicle shooting, arrest 2 teen suspects

After a man allegedly shot a vehicle at the intersection of Service and Crows Landing roads Monday night, the Ceres Police Department said officers detained two suspects.

Police arrested 18-year-old Angel Estrella and a 17-year-old male, both Stockton residents, on charges of attempted murder and possessing a gun without serial numbers.

Officers were dispatched around 11 p.m. Monday, police said, after a man standing at the northeast corner of the intersection fired at a vehicle stopped at a red light. The victim drove away, called police and did not report any injuries. The car was hit by the gunfire, however.

Officer Matthew Johnson later located and arrested the suspects in front of the Stanislaus County Animal Services Agency, the department said. The victim identified Estrella as the shooter, police said. An officer and her K-9 also searched the area and found two guns hidden near the building.

In the area, police additionally found a stolen vehicle related to a Delhi carjacking investigation earlier in the evening. It was low on gas when it was stolen, police said.

Both shooting suspects matched the description of the Delhi carjacking suspects, police said. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the carjacking.

Estrella was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and the 17-year-old was booked into the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall, police said.