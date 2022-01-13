Ceres police investigate early morning shooting. One person in critical condition

Ceres Police Department detectives are investigating a Thursday morning shooting after finding one person in critical condition in the backyard of a residence.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Moffet Road at 4:11 a.m. Thursday, the department said in a press release, and gave medical aid to the subject with a gunshot wound.

The person was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition, the release said.

Sgt. Keith Griebel told The Bee the person is a 23-year-old man and it was not his own backyard.

Detectives are actively investigating the case and the department cannot provide any other information, Griebel said Thursday morning.

Members of the public with any information on the incident can contact Detective Berlier at 209-538-5616.