Update: Ceres police investigating a death in Service Road area near Walmart

Ceres police are investigating a death off Highway 99 and Service Road in the area of the Walmart Supercenter.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to a field east of the 3900 block of Brickit Court on a report of a suspicious person and vehicle.

A Silver GMC Sierra pickup truck was reported in the field, with damage, and a person near it, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The caller then reported hearing a gunshot from the field.

Officers used resources including an aerial drone and an armored vehicle to check the field for the person. The drone and SWAT vehicle were for “protection of our personnel” due to the gunshot being heard and the limited information available, Sgt. Keith Griebel told The Bee.

A person was found in the field, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police reported. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation is underway.

No identifying information on the victim has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Petersen at 209-538-5627 .