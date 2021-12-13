Ceres police report Fair Oaks woman arrested in DUI crash that killed two 19-year-olds

Ceres police arrested a Fair Oaks woman on suspicion of felony DUI and homicide in the Saturday night deaths of two 19-year-old men in a traffic crash at West Whitmore Avenue and Crows Landing Road.

Ceres police identified the woman as 28-year-old Danielle Morgan. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department website shows she remained in custody Monday morning and was being held at the Public Safety Center without bail.

Pending notification of family members, Ceres police did not provide additional information on the victims. One man was driving, and the other was his passenger.

A Police Department news release states that based on a preliminary investigation, a 2019 Ford F350 pickup traveling south on Crows Landing Road at about 8 p.m. did not stop at the red light at the intersection and struck a 2008 Nissan Altima that had been traveling east on West Whitmore Avenue.

The release identified Morgan as the driver of the F350, and said the two men were in the Altima. The release said the two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ceres police said the investigation is in its early stages and ask anyone with information to call Officer Freddie Ortiz at 209-538-5678.