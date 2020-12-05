The Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) Share Price Has Gained 56% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) share price is 56% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 22% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

We don't think that Ceridian HCM Holding's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Ceridian HCM Holding grew its revenue by 5.5% last year. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 56% in that time. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ceridian HCM Holding shareholders have gained 56% over the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 34% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Ceridian HCM Holding (including 1 which is doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

