What Is Cerillion's (LON:CER) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Cerillion (LON:CER) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 42%, after some slippage. The full year gain of 48% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Cerillion's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Cerillion has a P/E ratio of 31.26. The image below shows that Cerillion has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the software industry average (32.1).

That indicates that the market expects Cerillion will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Cerillion increased earnings per share by an impressive 20% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 82%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 74%, annually, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Cerillion's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with Cerillion's UK£5.0m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Cerillion's P/E Ratio

Cerillion trades on a P/E ratio of 31.3, which is above its market average of 13.5. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Cerillion over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 22.0 back then to 31.3 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.