Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 38% Share Price Gain

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. That's what has happened with the Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) share price. It's up 38% over three years, but that is below the market return. In the last year the stock has gained 18%.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last three years, Cerner failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 6.5% (annualized).

So we doubt that the market is looking to EPS for its main judge of the company's value. Therefore, we think it's worth considering other metrics as well.

Languishing at just 1.1%, we doubt the dividend is doing much to prop up the share price. It could be that the revenue growth of 5.9% per year is viewed as evidence that Cerner is growing. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Cerner in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Cerner has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 19% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 1.6% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Cerner by clicking this link.

