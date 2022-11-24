Cerrado Gold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: US$0.085 loss per share (vs US$0.019 loss in 3Q 2021)

Cerrado Gold (CVE:CERT) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$17.8m (flat on 3Q 2021).

Net loss: US$6.62m (loss widened by 373% from 3Q 2021).

US$0.085 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.019 loss in 3Q 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Cerrado Gold Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 4.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Metals and Mining industry in Canada are expected to grow by 12%.

Performance of the Canadian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are up 3.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cerrado Gold (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

