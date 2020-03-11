Certain health conditions can increase the risk of severe disease from the coronavirus — here's what to watch out for

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, growing concern about those most vulnerable to the virus is on the rise.

Health organizations and governmental bodies across the world are taking steps to protect their vulnerable populations. In the US, the CDC is recommending people over the age of 60 and those with underlying conditions to stock up on food and medication, and avoid venturing out.

Certain medical conditions make you more susceptible to severe disease, even if you're under 60. People with HIV, cancer, chronic respiratory disease, and high blood pressure all have a higher chance of developing severe symptoms or dying from COVID-19.

Here's what to know about those conditions and what to do if you have one.

HIV can make patients vulnerable to serious disease.



Older people living with HIV face a higher risk of severe disease because of the lack of medical treatments available when HIV/AIDS was first discovered, making them more immuno-compromised than people who were infected more recently, according to Them.

"These are folks that are also more likely to have diabetes or chronic obstructive airways disease, which are both concerns," Dr. Peter Meacher, the New York's Callen-Lorde health center's chief medical officer, told Them.



In order to reduce their exposure to people with the virus, some doctors are considering giving out HIV medication in bulk.



In an effort to limit patients' exposure to hospitals, Meacher told Them he is considering giving out large quantities of HIV treatment prescriptions so that patients will be able to stay away from hospitals from longer.



Nearly 50% of all Americans have high blood pressure — a condition that can be dangerous when paired with the novel coronavirus.



Nearly half of all Americans have some level of high blood pressure, meaning they may be more susceptible to some of the more dangerous effects of the coronavirus.

While experts don't yet know exactly why people with poor cardiovascular health are at a higher risk for dying from the virus, doctors believe that the added strain put on the lungs from the coronavirus may put more strain on the heart as well.



Heart disease can impact a patient's chance of surviving the coronavirus.

