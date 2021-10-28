‘With Certain Rules So Logan Doesn’t Die’: Is Mike Tyson’s Potential Exhibition Match with Logan Paul Good for Boxing?

Mike Tyson famously said that everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.

That axiom takes on a double meaning when you consider reports that “Iron” Mike may face social media star Logan Paul in February 2022.

Logan Paul (l), Mike Tyson (r) Photo: (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller/Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire)

Why?

Because not only would Logan Paul be way out of his depth, even with a 29-year age advantage on his side, the fight would be an epic fail for the sport of boxing.

At the unveiling of his statue in Las Vegas, Tyson recently revealed his future fighting plans to The Sun.

“I am going to have a return fight in February, and we are pretty skeptical about the opponent, but it will be a really stimulating opponent.”

Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson



Feb 2022 !



Sources tell #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/7B6hmEiXDg — KEEM (@KEEMSTAR) October 23, 2021

Although Tyson was vague about the potential opponent’s list, the social media outlet Drama Alert sent ripples through the boxing world. Drama Alert influencer Keem said on Twitter that Logan Paul is high on the potential opponent list.

No … Don’t

The potential fight would undoubtedly be an exhibition as the 55-year-old Tyson has no plans to become a professional fighter again. However, the fight is difficult for Logan Paul and the boxing business, even as an exhibition.

Mike Tyson at 55 would still rock Logan’s Paul’s jaw effortlessly. It’ll definitely be an exhibition fight with certain rules so Logan doesn’t die.. — LilTardigrade (@LilTardigrade) October 23, 2021

When Tyson fought Roy Jones in November 2020 in an exhibition match, it kicked off a new wave of “superfights” that were more entertainment than sports.

The two legends looked great as they engaged in an exaggerated gym fight scrap, but Tyson showed glimpses of his old self during the fight. Although there would be no actual winner, it was clear that Tyson made an indelible impact with his dominant performance.

Immediately, Evander Holyfield wanted a rematch with Tyson, and Lennox Lewis began preparing for a comeback. The pay-per-view numbers were fantastic, and suddenly the sideshow exhibition became the main show.

But that was also because the combatants were evenly matched with a legacy. Logan Paul has no boxing legacy.

