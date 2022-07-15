'Certainly a dangerous drug': Drug task force seizes fentanyl, arrests 2 in Athens raid

The Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force arrested two people Thursday in a raid that police said netted the dangerous drug fentanyl.

The seizure of 196 grams of the drug translates into about 2,000 doses, according to a release from Athens-Clarke police.

"It's certainly a dangerous drug we're working to get off the streets," police Lt. Shaun Barnett said Friday.

These illegal drugs were seized Thursday during a raid on an apartment in Athens. Two suspects were arrested.

The raid occurred about 7 a.m. at an apartment on Carriage Court, where task force officers arrested Cartavious Marquet Sanders, 30, and Terinesha Marchae Wise, 27, on felony charges related to the drugs. Sanders faces charges of trafficking fentanyl along with possessing cocaine and oxycodone with intent to distribute. Wise was charged with possession of oxycodone and possession of methamphetamine.

Both suspects are in the Clarke County Jail without bond.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta reports on its website that fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more lethal than morphine.

"We're seeing the effects of that nationwide and in our community," Barnett said.

Barnett especially noted the death on June 25 of a 15-month-old child who died in a hospital after being exposed to fentanyl. A 59-year-old woman babysitting the child has been charged with murder.

Many officers carry the drug naloxone to use when they respond to drug overdose victims who are unconscious and appear to be near death.

The CDC reports that most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths in the United States are linked to illegally obtained fentanyl.

"It is sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect. It is often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination product — with or without the user's knowledge — to increase its euphoric effects," according to the CDC.

