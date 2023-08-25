'We are certainly in mourning': Community grieves with death of Wagener-Salley High School teacher

Aug. 25—Wagener Mayor Mike Miller said he hadn't felt this much sorrow in the community until Wednesday's death of a local teacher.

The death of Jeunelle Robinson has not only had a ripple effect of grief at Wagener-Salley High School, but also through the small town of roughly less than 700 people.

"We are certainly in mourning," Miller said.

Robinson died after a utility pole fell on her while she was walking down the street.

Parents, students and others are remembering her as someone who loved her students and was a blessing in the Wagener community.

Robinson was a second-year social studies teacher at the school and was described as someone who was loving, caring and a bright light to anyone she came across in the community.

"That is so sad, but I am sure she is looking down on us now," Miller said.

Her school said even though she was only there for a short time, she developed meaningful relationships with numerous colleagues.

Robinson's death was the result of a traffic accident involving a Peterbilt truck Wednesday a little after 12:30 p.m. on Pickens Street in downtown Wagener.

Community in shock

Miller said the accident shut down the whole center of town because wires were on the ground, which could ignite a fire.

Miller said the lines and poles hanging on the road have been a big concern for the town.

She was taken to a local hospital before she was flown to Augusta University Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

"I never expected anyone to lose their life and we would do anything we can for this young lady," Miller said. "It was incredibly sad. It's terrible."

Wagener-Salley High Principal Rasheem Neloms said it was a tragedy for everyone at the school.

"Genuine and sweet to everyone she encountered, her time here at our school and on this earth feels much too short," Neloms said on the school's website.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the case, and no one has been charged.

Miller said Wednesday was a rough day for him, first responders and others in the area of the accident.

"Those that I have talked to are heartbroken," he said.

Miller said on a bright and sunny day no one would have expected what happened. Miller said one thing that made it worse was her young age of 31.

"She was happy and healthy picking up her lunch and unfortunately she never got to enjoy her lunch," he said.

Ron Felder, Aiken County Councilman for the Wagener area, said a lot of people in the Wagener community are hurting right now.

"It was such a tragic event and it's unbelievable that something like that would happen," he said. "From what I gathered from talking to people in Wagener, they are very crushed and she made a big impact on the town."

Felder said it was such a tragic event because he grew up in Wagener and went to high school there. He said for Robinson to be so young and have a lot ahead of her is crushing.

"I can't believe this has happened," Felder said.

One Wagener-Salley parent, Christine Thompson, said her son was out the day the accident happened and was heartbroken when he heard the news.

The student said that "she was a good person and didn't deserve this and she was one teacher that actually took the time to stop and help him with his struggles," Thompson said. "He said that he hoped she heard him say that she was his favorite teacher just a few days prior to this.

Thompson said it breaks her heart to see her child and other students struggling with Robinson's death. She said Robinson was truly what a teacher was supposed to be and would coach him back on the right track.

"She will be greatly missed by everyone," Thompson said. "My prayers and thoughts go out to her family, friends and students."

She made learning fun

Wagener-Salley High School 10th grader Samya Daniels had Robinson as a teacher for her geography class and the school on Thursday felt sad.

"All my classes were really sad and down," she said. "I can't believe she is gone and I am sad about that. The atmosphere was really sad."

Daniels said this past school year she was in Robinson's class and really enjoyed learning.

"She had a really young mind and she pretty much thought like us," she said.

Another student, Infinity Haynes, said she took one of Robinson's classes last year and planned to have it again for the upcoming year.

"When I found out I was really sad," said Haynes. "Me and Mrs. Robinson, we were pretty close."

Haynes said she remembers how Robinson enjoyed her sixth-period class because the students would make her day better.

"I always knew we made her day better," she said.

Hayes said Robinson made classes fun with a food project which was when students had to bring a dish from each country and share with the class. Hayes remembers the time she brought cupcakes.

"We were just talking, eating and vibing a little bit, it was fine," Hayes said.

Honoring Robinson

Miller said there are plans at the high school to do something to honor Robison, but nothing has been finalized yet.

All after-school activities were canceled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. School counselors were available at the school for students, staff and teachers to help them cope.

Miller said he would look at ways to honor Robinson by looking at how to fix the low-leaning poles with wires.

"I want to make sure she is remembered and prayers for her family, students, they are very hurt," he said.

He said even with the recent tragedy, the town will continue to move forward.

"I feel the need to do something, and I think that is in the plan," Miller said.