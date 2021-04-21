‘Certifiably haunted’ Florida jail hits the market for $139,990. Take a look inside

A ghastly marvel has found itself on the market in Trenton, Florida. The Gilchrist County jail, a popular attraction for ghost hunters, has been listed for $139,990.

Jail house

“Great opportunity to own the only decommissioned, certifiably haunted jail in the state of Florida!” the listing exclaims. “As seen on TV and throughout the web.”

The jail was built in 1928 and shut down in 1968, with the living addition added in 1966. According to the jail’s website, there were two sheriffs who were killed in the line of duty — one in 1934 by robbers, and another who was shot while on a domestic disturbance call. The listing also says that prisoners were alone for 38 years until the second property went up to accommodate an on-duty prison officer.

The property “is a very unique attraction for those thrill seekers out there whom over the years have come from all over the world to document the heavy paranormal activity that frequently occurs inside and outside of the jail,” the listing says. “See apparitions walking around the grounds in broad day.”

The Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild caught wind of the paranormal property, and users didn’t hesitate to let the comments fly.

“30 year mortgage but can be 15 with good behavior,” joked one user.

“I’m terrified that this is (a) pending sale... what kind of person looks at this and says ‘I’m home’?” wrote another user.

“I would buy this place and turn it into a winery,” said one. “The featured varietal would be Toilet Wine.”

One person pointed out the obvious.

“Haunted and Florida – two things that should absolutely not mix.”

And, of course ...

“Finally! Something in my price range.”