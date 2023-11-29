Certification program at Cook County jail teaches inmates how to weld
According to industry experts, there’s an enormous demand for welders nationwide, with experienced union welders in some cases earning more than $80,000 a year.
According to industry experts, there’s an enormous demand for welders nationwide, with experienced union welders in some cases earning more than $80,000 a year.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
The actor, whom Marvel has been banking on to play Kang, is going to trial over charges that he assaulted and harassed his then-girlfriend in March.
Christmas movies help us tap into emotions, experts say.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
Hyundai is on a design roll these days, and the 2024 Santa Fe is another fresh and interesting model.
A record $107.8 million was handed out to this year's postseason teams.
The boldly styled 2024 Santa Fe impresses with its overall practical nature and ample feature content.
Police departments have warned iPhone owners about the safety risks the NameDrop feature. But while some users take the privacy concerns seriously, others are praising the feature for its convenience.
German micromobility operator Tier Mobility is laying off another 22% of its workforce to cut costs in the never-ending grind toward profitability, according to a LinkedIn post from CEO Lawrence Leuschner. The layoffs today affect around 140 employees.
The maximum debt-to-income ratio for a personal loan is usually 50%, but some lenders have stricter limits.
Carolina would be wise to consider what worked for the Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence, as well as what doomed the Cardinals and Josh Rosen, when it comes to putting their young QB in a position to succeed going forward.
The notorious ransomware gang LockBit has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack targeting India's state-owned aerospace research lab. On Wednesday, LockBit added the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) to its dark web leak site, which ransomware gangs use to extort victims for ransom payments. NAL and India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
The questions are simple, but the answers can range from sweet to funny to surprising. The post TikTok’s viral ’12 questions’ quiz is missing one crucial element, therapist says appeared first on In The Know.
Aaron Rodgers is keeping hope alive. Or is he?
The full top 10 also includes titles from Stephen King, Amanda Peters and more. The post Amazon editors say this is the best book of 2023: ‘One of the great American novels of our time!’ appeared first on In The Know.
Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.
Our shopping pros are here to bring you all the stellar sales, from Apple to Zappos.
When picking up players on the waiver wire, often hard cuts need to be made. Here are five players worth saying goodbye to.
More than 43,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.