Certintell Selects Wellsource as Health Risk Assessment Solution for Medicare Telehealth Visits

The Wellsource Health Risk Assessment Enables Telehealth Provider to More Effectively Close the Care Gap and Support Patients in Need of Chronic Care Management

PORTLAND, Ore., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certintell Inc. has chosen Wellsource, Inc. as the trusted vendor to provide a health risk assessment (HRA) solution for their clients serving a Medicare patient population. The telehealth provider focuses on solutions for care management and chronic care management services and views the Wellsource HRA as a critical component in improving outcomes and reducing costs associated with chronic conditions.

"When the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) permitted greater flexibility in reimbursement for telehealth services in Medicare due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew we needed a solution that could handle a rapid increase in Medicare population visits," said Benjamin Lefever, Certintell's Founder and CEO. "Choosing the Wellsource HRA means we will be able to scale our program to meet the needs of this growing population and get the data we need to flag patients who would benefit from improved chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, or behavioral health integration."

Certintell will use the NCQA-certified Wellsource HRA as the first step in administering Medicare Annual Wellness Visits. The data gathered through the HRA will help health professionals better identify gaps in care when it comes to the management of chronic conditions. Benjamin went on to explain, "the reporting capabilities that Wellsource offers allows us to identify individuals who would benefit from additional services. One of the metrics we're particularly interested in tracking is the number of patients taking the next step and moving into programs with a health coach to better manage their risk areas."

When choosing technology partners, Certintell pursues partnerships with "best in breed" solutions, noting that NCQA certification and the ability to integrate within existing systems were key considerations in their choosing Wellsource.

"We are excited to join Certintell in their mission of closing the care gap through the use of telehealth," said Chris McReynolds, CEO at Wellsource. "With over 40 years of experience in producing evidence-based health risk assessments and Certintell's expertise in delivering patient care via telehealth solutions, we look forward to bringing improved outcomes to an even wider group of individuals with chronic conditions."

About Certintell Telehealth

Certintell is a care management company that enables safety-net providers to make a lasting impact on the health of underserved patients through telehealth. This is done through an in-depth expertise in health care and health information technology to anticipate — and meet — the needs of health care payers, providers and patients.

About Wellsource

For four decades, Wellsource has been personalizing population health by designing innovative Health Risk Assessments that are grounded in modern evidence-based medicine. Wellsource uses the power of technology to drive informed decisions with actionable data for health plans, wellness organizations, and companies committed to improving wellness. Our Wellsuite IV Health Risk Assessments for the Workforce, for Medicare, and for Medicaid are NCQA certified and used for predicting health risks and reducing avoidable costs.