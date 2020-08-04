    Advertisement

    Cerus: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    CONCORD, Calif. (AP) _ Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

    The biomedical products company posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period.

    Cerus expects full-year revenue in the range of $89 million to $93 million.

    Cerus shares have risen 76% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.45, a rise of 48% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CERS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CERS

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.