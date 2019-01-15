CES 2019: What Google, Amazon, & Other Tech Giants Showed Off

On today’s episode of the Tech Talk Tuesday podcast, Ryan McQueeney recaps CES 2019 and highlights the hardware that industry bellwethers such as Google, Amazon, Intel, Nvidia, & Samsung flaunted at the world’s largest consumer electronics show.

CES 2019 took place last week, and as per usual, attendees were fascinated by all sorts of new gadgets and gizmos, including bread-making robots and a full-mouth toothbrush that cleans your teeth in 10 seconds.

But while CES always gives tech startups a platform to shine, it is also a big moment for the industry’s leaders. That was no different this year, as companies such as Google GOOGL, Amazon AMZN, Intel INTC, Nvidia NVDA, and others fought for attention in the desert.

For Google and Amazon, CES 2019 was another battleground in the ongoing war for virtual assistant supremacy. Google once again flooded the convention floor with human “Google Assistants,” who wore the “Hey Google” catchphrase and helped attendees experiment with the company’s latest hardware devices. Amazon’s presence was more subdued, but the e-commerce behemoth was happy to display new Alexa-powered products such as Amazon Ring and Amazon Key.

The chip companies were also busy at CES this year, with Intel unveiling its new 10 nanometer Ice Lake processor and rival AMD AMD responding with its own CPU announcements. Nvidia, on the other hand, focused its efforts almost entirely on gaming graphics, revealing a new, low-priced version of its RTX GPU and noting that upwards of 40 laptops backed by Nvidia’s tech would be available soon.

There was also plenty of buzz about tech behemoths that weren’t even really at CES, namely Samsung SSNLF and Apple AAPL. Samsung always maintains somewhat of a presence at the show, but this year, it held no major press events. Apple actually never attends publicly and famously prefers to announce products at its own events.

Nevertheless, Samsung and Apple were all the rage, as the two companies joined forces to put iTunes in all of Samsung’s 2019 televisions, marking one of the biggest TV-based reveals of this year’s show. Other TV manufacturers like LG and Vizio also announced TVs with built-in Apple technology at the convention. This made attendees think the Cupertino-based industry leader was inching closer to a full-blown streaming service rollout.

Want to hear more about what the world’s biggest technology companies were up to at CES this year? Make sure to check out today’s episode of Tech Talk Tuesday!

