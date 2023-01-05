CES 2023: Pet gadgets. Skincare. What's hot, and what's not at Las Vegas' CES 2023 tech conference

Jennifer Jolly
·1 min read

There’s a different feel to this year’s CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show.

Sure, many notable tech companies like Samsung, LG, and several major car companies are back after the show went completely virtual in 2021 and then saw a massive drop in attendance last year due to the pandemic. Newbies are here too — tiny tech startups — hoping to show off the next big thing.

But the buzz is less OMG, jaw-dropping, futuristic gadgets that might not ever see the light of day, and more ‘realistic’ overall. Maybe it’s a somber nod to everything that’s changed in the last few years, from economic uncertainty to a massive cut in VC funding. Or maybe, the gadget world is evolving past pie-in-the-sky futuristic disruption and spending fortunes on prototypes that never see the light of day.

CES 2023 guide: Where to go, what to wear and everything else to know

So far I’ve seen more gadgets and tech tools that aim to solve common problems and fix tech’s biggest consumer pain points, such as cost and sustainability. There’s also a huge push for smart home and connected health gadgets — that aren’t creepy when it comes to security and privacy.

Check out the video highlights above that we’ve seen so far.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CES Highlights 2023: The best technology unveiled at the conference

