CES 2024: Everything revealed so far, from NVIDIA and AI to Samsung to foldable screens

CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. You already know what we’re expecting, so sit back, relax and stay tuned throughout the week as we bring you the products, announcements and startup news that you need to know.

Kicking off the first day are some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony and Honda. Here are all the ways you can watch live.

And here’s how you can follow along with our team’s coverage.

Nvidia gets its game on

NVIDIA Jetson Platform Expansion

GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER

Today, Nvidia gets into artificial intelligence in a big way with the unveiling of its GeForce RTX, including the GeForce RTX 40 Super series of desktop graphics cards. Much of these are meant for gaming, and Nvidia said 14 of them will get the RTX upgrade treatment, including Horizon Forbidden West, Pax Dei, and Diablo IV. The RTX 4080 Super starts at $999. Speaking of chips, AMD debuted its new Ryzen 8000G processors for the desktop.

Bosch's in-car eye-tracking

Bosch driver monitoring system for drowsy driving

Image Credits: Bosch

Bosch is showing off two technologies this week in eye-tracking while driving: one will see that you have tired eyes and ask if you need an espresso when you arrive home. If yes, its connect technology will tell your fancy machine to have one ready. The other is a bit more complicated in that it's developed to track what you're looking at as you drive. Read more.

Smart cooking

smart cooking device control panel

Image Credits: Haje Kamps (opens in a new window) / TechCrunch (opens in a new window)

We have a collection of small home appliances for the kitchen, from grills to smart microwaves and everything in between, that is sure to get you cooking this year, if you aren't already. Read more.

ChatGPT in Volkswagen

An image showing the interior of a new Volkswagen Gold including the steering wheel and touchscreen.

Image Credits: Volkswagen

The German automaker plans to add an AI-powered chatbot into all Volkswagen models equipped with its IDA voice assistant. For now, it’s not available in the U.S. Read more.

Apple Vision Pro to go on sale Feb. 2

Image Credits: Apple

And Apple, in a surprise announcement preempting CES, stole some of the show's thunder by announcing the Vision Pro will be available in the U.S. The consumer electronics giant confirmed that the Vision Pro will be available in the U.S. starting February 2. Pre-orders for the $3,500 spatial computing device open Friday, Jan. 19. Read more.

Some companies made announcements ahead of the big event. Check out what’s already made headlines:

Withings’ new multiscope device checks vitals for telehealth visits.

CES 2024: Samsung’s bigger, foldier, more rollable displays.

Invoxia has a new smart collar suitable for both cats and dogs.

This app lets restaurants and coffee shops charge to use the bathroom.

Aurora and Continental pass first major hurdle in commercial self-driving trucks deal.

This startup is bringing a ‘voice frequency absorber’ to CES 2024.

For just $139, this startup turns your iPhone into a BlackBerry-era relic.

Qualcomm next-gen XR chip promises up to 4.3K resolution per eye.

Urbanista integrates Powerfoyle tech with solar-powered headphones.

Moonwalker robotic shoes get lighter and smarter.