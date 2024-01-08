CES 2024: Live coverage from CES Unveiled

The Engadget team is on the ground in Las Vegas to cover CES 2024, ready to chase down all the technology news fit for print. Since you probably don't have time to read every story on our site, we're going to collate the most exciting news into daily liveblogs to keep you in the know.

The show doesn't officially start until Tuesday, but Day -1 starts this evening with CES Unveiled, where a bunch of companies cram into a crowded room to show off a small sampling of their new products. There's also a fair amount of news that's crept out over the past few days that we'll get you up to speed on, and a packed Monday schedule to talk through featuring press events from the likes of LG, Samsung, NVIDIA and AMD. We'll be bringing you all the news live from a sad ballroom at the Mandalay Bay casino starting at 8PM ET.

