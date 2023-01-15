Do CES Energy Solutions' (TSE:CEU) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide CES Energy Solutions with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is CES Energy Solutions Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, CES Energy Solutions has grown EPS by 35% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of CES Energy Solutions shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 4.6% to 8.0% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are CES Energy Solutions Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that CES Energy Solutions insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have CA$24m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 3.4% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does CES Energy Solutions Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that CES Energy Solutions has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with CES Energy Solutions (including 2 which don't sit too well with us).

