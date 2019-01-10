CES is now one of the world's biggest auto shows as Ford to Uber debut new technology

Ford, General Motors, Toyota and Volkswagen now call themselves as "mobility service" companies rather than just automotive manufacturers, and that's readily apparent as one wanders around CES in Las Vegas.

With its glossy black finish, five-person cabin and six huge fan pods, the Bell Nexus looks like it belongs on the set of a science fiction film, rather than the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

But it's just one of the many unusual displays at this year's Consumer Electronics Show focused on the world of transportation rather than the TVs, smartphones and digital appliances traditionally found at CES.

The auto industry is in the midst of change as radical as anything it has faced since Henry Ford switched on the first moving assembly line more than a century ago. Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Toyota (7203.T-JP) and Volkswagen (VOW3-DE) now refer to themselves as "mobility service" companies rather than just automotive manufacturers, and that's readily apparent as one wanders through the Convention Center.

Not everyone thinks the solution requires turning to drones like the Nexus, but the exhibits this year show the role that digital technology — everything from laser sensors to electric drive systems — will play in the not-too-distant future.

Here's a look at some of the more intriguing transportation technology found at the 2019 CES, which ends Friday.





Flying cars

With roads in major cities becoming increasingly clogged, Uber is proposing one of the more radical solutions to get people from Point A to Point B in a hurry. By 2023, it wants to launch a flying taxi service that would use craft like the Bell Nexus.

"As space at the ground level becomes limited, we must solve transportation challenges in the vertical dimension — and that's where Bell's on-demand mobility vision takes hold," Bell CEO Mitch Snyder said in a statement announcing the Nexus, one of the craft that could give Uber wings.

Whether the Nexus, never mind the Uber air service, will ever get off the ground is far from certain, but the aircraft is one of the biggest and most striking products at CES.

Autonomous cars

Even if flying cars do take to the skies, don't expect to see a world that looks like the one in the "Blade Runner" films. We won't be abandoning four-wheeled vehicles anytime soon. But self-driving cars are clearly on the way, and there are a number of robotized vehicles on display at CES this year.

Some, like the toaster-shaped concept vehicles that fill the Kia (27-KR) booth, look little like the cars of today. The South Korean carmaker envisions a world in which millions of people have abandoned the idea of owning a personal vehicle, relying instead on services like Uber, Lyft and Google (GOOGL) spin-off Waymo, which will field fleets of driverless vehicles that can be summoned at the touch of a smartphone app. By pulling the driver out of the cabin, they promise they'll cost less than having a car in the driveway.

But the Kia concept cars, like those from several competitors, envision massive changes to the interior of tomorrow's vehicle. If you don't have to sit behind a steering wheel, why not turn the cabin into a mobile living room, office, even a hotel room?





Almost hands-free

How soon completely driverless vehicles will arrive is another topic of debate this year. Some think we could see the first of these arrive in the next year or two. There are plenty of prototypes already being tested.

But even some proponents are pushing back. Only a few years ago, former Nissan (7201.T-JP) CEO Carlos Ghosn had predicted his company would be selling its first fully hands-free models by 2020. But Denis Le Vot, chief executive of Nissan North America, acknowledged in an interview at CES that the time frame was too optimistic. Part of the reason is technical, much of it is cost-related, the challenge being the need to "make the technology affordable," he said.

Nissan's CES show focuses on what the automaker calls "intelligent mobility." The smart way to move forward, it says, is to deliver new, semi-autonomous capabilities in incremental stages, like its ProPilot Assist system, which, as the name implies, assists drivers in holding to their lane.

Mercedes-Benz goes a step further with the all-new 2020 CLA 250 sedan that made its debut in Las Vegas this week. The coupe-like sedan can operate hands-free under specific circumstances, typically on a well-marked superhighway.





The disruptors

While Tesla (TSLA) was a no-show at CES, there are plenty of other start-ups that think they can break into the car business by introducing a mix of cutting-edge technologies often abbreviated as CASE — connected, autonomous, shared and electrified vehicles.