Sale of 'ghost gun' with fake money led to Cesar Chavez High School student shooting

A 16-year-old student at Cesar Chavez High School is in serious condition after being shot by a 15-year-old student during the sale of a "ghost gun."

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, Phoenix police received a call that the unidentified teen had been shot in the high school boy's bathroom, according to Phoenix Police Department spokesperson Ann Justus during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators discovered that a 16-year-old had brought a gun to school with the intent of selling it to the 15-year-old student.

"A sum of money was exchanged, the gun was given to the 15-year-old," according to Justus. "The 16-year-old soon realized the money he had received from that gun was not real money."

Instead, it was "money that is used in the making of motion pictures," Justus said.

The older boy confronted the 15-year-old over the money and then the 15-year-old boy shot the 16-year-old boy, police said.

According to police, there were witnesses in the restroom at the time of the shooting.

Deal involved untraceable firearm known as 'ghost gun'

Phoenix police say that the gun sold to the teen was "a poly-type gun, often referred to as a ghost gun," according to Justus. "People can build them, they can order parts off the internet."

More: Unregistered, untraceable ghost guns leave police investigations in the dark, report finds

The school doesn't have any metal detectors so it is unknown to officials how the weapon was brought onto school property. Cesar Chavez also does not have a school resource officer on campus, Justus said. Last year, following student-led protests and petitions during nationwide calls for police reform, Phoenix Union announced officers would no longer be assigned to its schools.

Police and detectives are talking to those involved about the weapon and what its ultimate purpose was.

"Anytime juveniles are attempting to obtain, possess or sell weapons, that is something we need to look into," Justus said.

Story continues

Background investigations and interviews conducted by Phoenix Police helped them locate the 15-year-old at a home near Cesar Chavez High School, where Phoenix police believe the teen was staying. He was arrested at the home with no issues.

The 15-year-old suspect was booked into Juvenile Court Center where he faces various charges including endangerment, aggravated assault, and weapons violations relating to bringing a weapon on campus.

The 16-year-old was still in serious condition but is expected to recover. If he is charged, it will be after he is discharged from the hospital.

Read more: 1 teen shot in fight at Cesar Chavez High School

School taking more safety measures after shooting

No other students were injured and those that remained on campus after the shooting were directed to Cesar Chavez Park to meet their parents, according to the Phoenix Union High School District.

The school will follow the regular schedule with increased safety and support:

Extra safety personnel, including law enforcement

Entry and exit points on campus limited

Backpacks not allowed

Food deliveries not allowed

Extra safety measures near restrooms, during passing periods, at lunchtime, during arrival, dismissal and afterschool activities

Additional counselors and support staff available on site

The district is expected to share more information Tuesday afternoon.

Reach breaking news reporter Steven Hernandez at steven.hernandez@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @The_HdzCo. Reach breaking news reporter MacKenzie Brower at mackenzie.brower@arizonarepublic.com or on Instagram @_photomac_.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cesar Chavez HS student shooting was over 'ghost gun' sale, fake money