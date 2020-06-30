Cetera Strengthens Business Development with New Recruiting Leader

John Pierce Appointed Head of Business Development

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has named John Pierce its new Head of Business Development reporting to Tim Stinson, Head of Wealth Management and Recruiting and member of Cetera's executive team. Pierce will be responsible for driving Cetera's financial professional recruiting strategy, leading one of the nation's most robust recruiting teams in the broker-dealer community. He will deliver innovative, data-driven business development strategies to recruit financial professionals who share in Cetera's vision of delivering an Advice-Centric Experience® to investors.

John Pierce, Head of Business Development, Cetera More

With nearly 30 years of experience in financial services, Pierce has proven success in leading recruiting organizations focused on highly successful financial practices. His high-credential business development leadership encompasses executive roles at several of the largest wealth management firms in the industry. Pierce received his Doctor of Education from the University of Pennsylvania, holds an MBA from the University of London and a BBA from the University of Cincinnati Carl H. Lindner College of business.

"At Cetera, relationships matter. Our goal is not only to grow assets, but to seed long-term value for our network of financial professionals and their clients through the delivery of independent advice. That really resonates and motivates recruits because so many financial professionals are seeking a stronger team dynamic," said Tim Stinson. "John shares in this belief and brings a fresh perspective to financial professional acquisition strategies through proven sales methodologies and a history of championing innovation in the marketplace."

"I've always been of the belief that great stories lead to quality recruiting and Cetera has a great story to tell," said John Pierce. "Cetera's unique organizational model provides the agility of a small firm with the resources and scale of a large enterprise backed by a growth and service mindset. These industry-leading attributes are highly attractive to leading financial professionals. Cetera has shown me it is, and will continue to be, a destination of choice that every financial professional should consider."

Cetera has plans to continue enhancing its growth and productivity programs and technology to recruit financial professionals who are seeking to align with firms that provide an efficient, modern platform to effectively run a thriving financial practice and serve the end investor.

