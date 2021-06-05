Ceuta and Melilla: Spain's enclaves in North Africa

Magdi Abdelhadi - North Africa analyst
·6 min read
A picture taken from the Moroccan town of Fnideq shows a general view of Spain&#39;s North African enclave of Ceuta which lies on the Strait of Gibraltar on August 29, 2020.
A picture taken from the Moroccan town of Fnideq shows a general view of Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta which lies on the Strait of Gibraltar on August 29, 2020.

In Morocco they call them the occupied "Sebtah and Melilah". The rest of the world knows them as the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla in North Africa.

They are the only piece of European territory on mainland Africa - a political and legal reality that has never been recognized by Morocco, which has continued to demand their return, along with four other smaller territories in the Mediterranean all in the narrow strait of Gibraltar.

Last month, an exceptionally large number of migrants crossed the border in one single day - some 8,000, mostly Moroccans. It also emerged that the Moroccan guards turned a blind eye to the breach.

The incident quickly developed into a diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco, prompting the Spanish government to send reinforcements to the territories and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to describe it as an "unprecedented [crisis] in recent years between the EU and Morocco".

As the crisis was unfolding, Moroccans launched a campaign on Twitter, with the slogans: "Ceuta and Melilla is not Spain" and "Ceuta and Melilla are Moroccan - end colonialism".

Spanish soldiers stand guard and intervene as migrants arrived swimming to Spanish territory of Ceuta on May 18, 2021
Spanish forces battle to curb the arrival of migrants in Ceuta and Melila

Arab media reported on ugly scenes inside Ceuta showing angry altercations between Spanish protesters opposed to migration and Muslim women of Moroccan descent.

"These are not migrants, they are in their own country," one person tweeted.

'A classic case of European colonialism'

Subsequently it emerged that the failure of the Moroccan guards to stop the influx was not an accident, but rather a deliberate attempt to send a warning message to Spain for hosting Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Polisario Front, which campaigns for the independence of Western Sahara.

Spain, like most other countries, has never recognized Morocco's claim to the territory, and a Spanish court on Tuesday refused to order Mr Ghali's detention on charges of war crimes, saying there was a lack of evidence against him.

President of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) Brahim Ghali during the manoeuvres of the Democratic Arab Republic of Saharawi army in the fourth military region in the north-east of Western Sahara on January 6, 2019 in Mehaires, Western Sahara
Brahim Ghali sees Morocco as the colonial power in Western Sahara

But there is broad consensus in Morocco that Western Sahara is every bit as Moroccan as Ceuta and Melilla.

Talk of the status of the two cities flares up every now and then, especially in the context of illegal migration.

On the face of it, the Moroccan claim to the territory seems to make perfect sense.

The enclaves are on African soil, while Spain is in Europe. It looks like a classic case of European colonialism.

Ceuta and Melilla - a brief history:

  • 7th Century: Launchpad for Moorish conquest of Iberian peninsular

  • 16th Century: Both under Spanish control

  • 1956: Spain retains Ceuta and Melilla after Morocco becomes independent

A quick guide to Ceuta and Melilla

Once you scratch the surface, however, you uncover a host of competing narratives and legal complexities.

Like most territorial disputes, this one comes with a lot of emotional luggage and national pride on either side of the Mediterranean.

Reminder of Muslim 'humiliation'

Arab sources describe Ceuta as the launchpad for the Muslim conquest of the Iberian peninsula in the 7th Century, an occupation which lasted for 800 years.

The ports were re-captured later in what is known as the Reconquista - the military campaign to evict the Muslims from what is now Spain and Portugal.

Map
Map

Both cities came under sole Spanish control in the 16th Century - the same period Christopher Columbus was "discovering" America and paving the way for eventual European colonization of both North and South America.

For the Muslims, Ceuta and Melilla are a painful reminder of Muslim defeat and humiliation by rising Western, Christian powers.

"It's a Muslim land no matter for how long the occupation lasts, an old wound that some think has healed, but it continues to bleed and there is no other cure than the re-conquest," is how one Arabic publication describes the sentiment.

Morocco, 1909, Moroccan prisoners lead to Fort Los Camellos, after the Melilla unrest.
Moroccan fighters fought the Spanish in 1909 around Melilla

Even the Arabic Wikipedia describes the two cities as Moroccan under Spanish control.

However, although Morocco went to war to capture Western Sahara after the Spanish evacuated the territory in 1975, its pursuit to regain control of Ceuta and Melilla has been lukewarm at best.

Crucially, Morocco failed to press its case at the UN, to include them among territories that are yet to be decolonized, also known as non-self-governing territories.

You may also be interested in:

Moroccan political scientist Samir Bennis says after independence from Spain and France, Morocco acted in good faith, assuming the issue would be resolved amicably in the future, but the Spaniards didn't respond in kind.

"On July 6 1963, the late King Hassan II [of Morocco] and General Franco [the ruler of Spain] met in Madrid's Barajas airport to address their pending territorial disputes.

"Morocco agreed to separate the issue of Ceuta and Melilla from the other territorial disagreements, pitting the two countries against each another in the UN Special Political and Decolonization Committee, known as the 4th Committee," he says.

Several people try to reach Spanish soil from the border that separates Melilla and Morocco, 21 May 2021, in Morocco.
A fence separates Melilla and Morocco - and Europe from Africa

Today, Spain rejects categorically any talk of negotiation on the two cities, and insists that they have been Spanish for more than five centuries and that they are an integral part of the Spanish state.

But Mr Bennis questions the Spanish claim on historical and legal grounds.

"From a political and administrative standpoint, for the most part of their history, these two enclaves were not considered full-fledged Spanish cities.

"Their status varied between being military fortification and open-air prisons [presidios] where shadowy people were sent to serve their sentences or were outright disposed of and kept away from the peninsula," he says

But what does international law say on the claim and the counter-claim?

"Under international law, Morocco doesn't have strong claims to Ceuta and Melilla, which have been Spanish for hundreds of years. There are significant legal and political barriers to any change in status of those territories in favour of Morocco," writes Dr Jamie Trinidad of Cambridge University in the UK.

"Politically, the fact that the populations of Ceuta and Melilla wish to remain Spanish is the most significant barrier to any change of status. The idea of Morocco taking over these cities against the wishes of their populations is almost unthinkable in this day and age," he adds.

In other words, even if there were ever a dramatic change in the balance of power and the question of sovereignty was put to the people of Ceuta and Melilla, what are the chances of them ever opting to be ruled by Morocco rather than a European democracy? It's not hard to guess.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 things in tech: Google's diversity head, Amazon Prime Day, Spotify astrology

    Google is making privacy changes, Spotify gives you a horoscope, and Etsy is buying Depop: 10 things in tech you need to know.

  • 94-year-old Alabama woman gets her high school diploma

    Congratulations to Grace Lee Mclure Smith, who graduated after dropping out in 1942 so her husband could go fight in World War II.

  • France suspends military ties with Mali over coup

    The French government demands guarantees about a return to civilian rule in the West African nation.

  • Does your state tax social security benefits? Here's why that's crucial to your retirement strategy

    Before retiring, learn how your Social Security benefits will be taxed at the federal and state levels and what your net after-tax income will be.

  • Tevez leaves Boca Juniors to rest; no talk of retirement

    Veteran striker and captain Carlos Tevez announced Friday he is leaving Boca Juniors, triggering a clause in his contract that allows him to become a free agent on June 30. “It is not goodbye, it is see you soon,” the 37-year-old Tevez told a news conference at the La Bombonera stadium. Tevez lifted 11 trophies for Boca, including the Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental Cup in 2003.

  • Jerusalem evictions that fueled Gaza war could still happen

    A long-running campaign by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families in east Jerusalem is still underway, even after it fueled weeks of unrest and helped ignite an 11-day Gaza war. An intervention by Israel's attorney general at the height of the unrest has put the most imminent evictions on hold. The settlers have been waging a decades-long campaign to evict the families from densely populated Palestinian neighborhoods in the so-called Holy Basin just outside the walls of the Old City, in one of the most sensitive parts of east Jerusalem.

  • If Netanyahu ousted, what next for US-Israeli relations?

    For over a decade, the face of Israel on the world stage has been Benjamin Netanyahu. For American presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, Netanyahu was their partner as Israel's longest-serving prime minister. After 12 consecutive years in power, and 15 years in total, Netanyahu is on the brink of being ousted by a governing coalition of right-wing, centrist and left-wing parties, including for the first time an Arab party.

  • Biden’s attorney general should not let Trump’s attorney general off the hook | Opinion

    The Biden administration is making a serious mistake in placing the self-interest of the Justice Department ahead of the people’s right to know if former Attorney General William Barr acted to cover up Donald Trump’s possible engagement in obstruction of justice.

  • Peru Leftist’s Aide Rejects Hugo Chavez Comparison: ‘No Way’

    (Bloomberg) -- Pedro Francke knows exactly what investors in Peru and abroad think of his boss, Pedro Castillo: that he’s an extreme leftist with Marxist ties who will sink the Andean country into Venezuela-style economic chaos if elected president.So Francke wasted no time in his first day on the job as Castillo’s top economic adviser to try to dispel these notions.“In no way is he another Hugo Chavez,” Francke, who’s worked as an economist at the World Bank and Peruvian central bank, said in a

  • NBA playoff notebook: Lots on the line in Clippers-Mavericks Game 6

    It's impossible to know what to expect for Game 6 between the Mavs and Clippers, but the stakes will be very high, especially for some.

  • Legion official resigns over censored Memorial Day speech

    The head of an American Legion post in Ohio stepped down Friday amid criticism following the decision of Memorial Day ceremony organizers to turn off a retired U.S. Army officer's microphone while he was speaking about how freed Black slaves honored fallen soldiers just after the Civil War. American Legion leaders in Ohio also suspended the post's charter and are taking steps to close it. The moves come in the wake of intense backlash to the decision to censor retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter, who said he included the story in his speech because he wanted to share the history of how Memorial Day originated.

  • EU, UN criticize Denmark's new asylum law

    The European Commission has expressed concern about a new law Denmark has passed which lets it process asylum seekers outside Europe.Denmark already has one of Europe's harshest stances on immigration and aims to only accept refugees under the UN's quota system.On Thursday, 70 Danish lawmakers voted in favor of the new bill, while 24 were against it.The law is an apparent break with the EU's efforts to overhaul Europe's broken migration and asylum rules.European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said the right to claim asylum was a fundamental one in the bloc:"External processing of asylum claims raises fundamental questions about both the access to asylum procedures and effective access to protection. It is not possible under existing EU rules or proposals under the new pact for migration and asylum."Under the law, Denmark will be able to move refugees arriving on Danish soil to asylum centers in a partner country.There they will have their cases reviewed and possibly obtain protection in that country.It's not clear which country Denmark plans to partner with, but in April its immigration minister appeared in Rwanda in an unannounced visit.The trip led to the signing of diplomatic agreements on asylum and political matters.Critics worry moving the asylum process to countries with fewer resources will undermine the safety and welfare of refugees.The UN warned last month that Denmark's move could trigger a "race to the bottom" if other countries followed suit.

  • The best hotel credit cards of 2021

    From the Chase Sapphire Preferred to the Capital One Venture card, here are the right credit cards to improve your hotel stay.

  • Mysterious pipes hidden for fun force bomb squad to clear Wisconsin park, police say

    A Wisconsin woman could be arrested after hiding what appeared to be pipe bombs, police say.

  • How Hollywood's first out gay star chose love over career

    In honor of Pride month, we delve into the groundbreaking life and career of 1930s movie star William Haines, who chose love over career.

  • Cruise can now give passengers rides in driverless cars in California

    Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of GM that also has backing from SoftBank Vision Fund, Microsoft and Honda, has secured a permit that will allow the company to shuttle passengers in its test vehicles without a human safety operator behind the wheel. The permit, issued by the California Public Utilities Commission as part of its driverless pilot program, is one of several regulatory requirements autonomous vehicle companies must meet before they can deploy commercially. This permit is important — and Cruise is the first to land this particular one — but it does not allow the company to charge passengers for any rides in test AVs.

  • Phil Mickelson once tricked his caddie into thinking he was getting arrested minutes before their round at the US Open

    Phil Mickelson is a known prankster in the world of golf, and once tricked his caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay ahead of one of the biggest tournaments of the year.

  • Ashleigh Barty out of French Open with hip problem

    The world number one revealed after her first-round match that the injury had flared up at the weekend.

  • Tennis-Injured Barty retires from French Open, leaving women's draw wide open

    PARIS (Reuters) -World number one Ash Barty retired from her second round match at the French Open on Thursday with an injury, leaving the women's draw at the claycourt Grand Slam without its top two seeds following Naomi Osaka's earlier withdrawal. Second seed Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, pulled out after her first round following a row over her decision to boycott post-match media duties citing mental health concerns. Australia's Barty, who lifted her maiden major at Roland Garros in 2019, was trailing 6-1 2-2 against Poland's Magda Linette when she decided she could no longer continue, having started the match with taping on her left thigh.

  • YouTuber Ryan Jacobs Flores has been documenting his transition for five years: 'The younger trans generation needs stories of happy trans people'

    Ryan Jacobs Flores documented his transition to inspire young trans kids.