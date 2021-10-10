CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on CEVA is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = US$3.6m ÷ (US$311m - US$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, CEVA has an ROCE of 1.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 13%.

See our latest analysis for CEVA

roce

In the above chart we have measured CEVA's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for CEVA.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CEVA Tell Us?

In terms of CEVA's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 5.0%, but since then they've fallen to 1.3%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for CEVA. In light of this, the stock has only gained 36% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Story continues

If you want to continue researching CEVA, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While CEVA isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.