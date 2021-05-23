Update: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Gained 56% In The Last Five Years

The last three months have been tough on CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 39%. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. Unfortunately its return of 56% is below the market return of 120%.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, CEVA actually saw its EPS drop 57% per year. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earning in the last twelve months.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

On the other hand, CEVA's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 7.6% over the last five years. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

CEVA provided a TSR of 23% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 9% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CEVA better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that CEVA is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

