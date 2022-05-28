CEVA's (NASDAQ:CEVA) 19% YoY earnings expansion surpassed the shareholder returns over the past three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) share price is up 63% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 45% (not including dividends).

The past week has proven to be lucrative for CEVA investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

CEVA became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that CEVA has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 8.9% in the twelve months, CEVA shareholders did even worse, losing 17%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CEVA better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with CEVA .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

