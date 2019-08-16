CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock

In March 2019, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) released its earnings update. Generally, analyst forecasts seem fairly subdued, with earnings expected to grow by 2.9% in the upcoming year against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 9.7%. By 2020, we can expect CEWE Stiftung KGaA’s bottom line to reach €37m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €36m. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How is CEWE Stiftung KGaA going to perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 7 analysts covering CWC is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

XTRA:CWC Past and Future Earnings, August 16th 2019 More

From the current net income level of €36m and the final forecast of €43m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for CWC’s earnings is 6.3%. This leads to an EPS of €6.16 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €5.06. With a current profit margin of 5.5%, this movement will result in a margin of 5.8% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For CEWE Stiftung KGaA, I've compiled three pertinent factors you should further examine:

